ESL FACEIT Group & Supercell Partner For Snapdragon Esports Series

ESL FACEIT and Supercell revealed a new multi-year mobile esports deal for the Snapdragon Pro Series Brawl Stars Championship.

ESL FACEIT Group and Supercell have announced a brand new multi-year mobile esports deal for the Snapdragon Pro Series Brawl Stars Championship. This year's event will be sponsored by Samsung Galaxy featuring $2M in prizes, with Supercell offering a crowdfunding component for November's Brawl Stars World Finals on top of it. ESL will produce the series and give it a proper promotion with broadcasts and promotions over multiple events for the next few years. We have more details of how the system will work out as ESL adds another set of events to its ever-growing list of esports broadcasts across the globe.

Snapdragon Pro Series Brawl Stars Championship

The collaboration builds on the ongoing relationship between EFG and Supercell. Brawl Stars was a centerpiece of the inaugural season of the Snapdragon Pro Series and its first-ever Mobile Masters title, with the Brawl Stars finals hosted at DreamHack Japan in May 2023, awarding a total prize pool of USD $200,000. The deal secures Brawl Stars, a fast-paced 3v3 multiplayer and battle royale game – one of the most popular mobile titles in the world with hundreds of millions of installs – as a mainstay in Snapdragon Pro Series competition in the years to come. The game's esports scene flourished last year, with more than 273,000 peak viewers for the 2023 Brawl Stars World Finals.

Brawl Stars Championship will be available in more than 190 countries and territories through five regional leagues: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa; North America; South America; and the Chinese Mainland. APAC, EMEA, and North and South America will compete in online Monthly Qualifiers and Monthly Finals that provide teams with a pathway to the World Finals alongside an offline last-chance qualifier (LCQ) in late August. Details of the location of the LCQ and World Finals will be revealed at a later date.

