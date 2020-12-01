Espurr Raids Are Live In Pokémon GO: Kalos Arrives

Those "mysterious raid eggs" that Niantic was teasing all weekend have hatched, yielding the very first Kalos species introduced in Pokémon GO… Espurr. Here's everything you need to know about Espurr and why this adorable, blank-eyed Psychic-type Pokémon is worth the hype.

Espurr is a pure Psychic-type Pokémon from the Kalos region and, as a one-star raid boss, it can be defeated by solo trainers. Just go in with Dark- or Ghost-type Pokémon and you're all set. One thing Pokémon GO trainers should keep in mind, too, is that Espurr's evolution of Meowstic has a dramatic gender variation, so you're going to want to make sure you get one of each gender to evolve.

The main question popping up is, of course, "Is Espurr available in its Shiny form?" Currently, while Niantic hasn't commented, the answer is pretty clearly no. If it were, it would have been posted by now on social media. The lack of verification essentially confirms that it is not. However, it is likely that this species will become something like the Timburr of the Kalos region, with its Shiny debuting with increased odds in raids at some point. Raid/egg-only species like Timburr, Klink, Shinx, and more of the like have a perma-boosted Shiny rate, and it will be very exciting if this, too, will apply to Espurr in the future.

Now, a lot of people on social media seemed surprised that there wasn't more to these raids, expressing surprise at the hype for a species like Espurr. Personally, I'd say that I believe Pokémon GO fans need to temper their expectations. On the same day as Level 41 – 50 came out, the first-ever Kalos Pokémon was introduced into the game two days before Generation Six was said to debut. Whatever you think about Espurr as a Pokémon (and I'll hear no hate toward Espurr), that's huge!

There is much more to come too, as full details for the Kalos event have yet to be announced. For now, for those excited to raid Espurr like me, happy raiding, fellow trainers.