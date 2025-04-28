Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Etheria: Restart, XD Games

Etheria: Restart Confirmed For Release This June on PC

After months of teasing, Etheria: Restart now has a release date, as the turn-based strategy RPG will arrive on Steam this June

Article Summary Etheria: Restart launches on Steam in June, bringing turn-based strategy RPG action to PC gamers.

Set in a virtual world after a global catastrophe, players battle as elite Hyperlinkers with Animus allies.

Debuting at launch is Freya, a new SSR Animus wielding frost magic, perfect for PvE and competitive play.

Experience strategic team combat, real-time command, and dynamic skill synergies in every battle.

Indie game developer and publisher XD Games have confirmed the official release date for their upcoming game, Etheria: Restart. If you haven't checked out the game yet, this is a turn-based strategy RPG, set in a world where humanity is on the brink of utter collapse after a global freezing catastrophe, so they have transferred their collective consciousness into a virtual world they have dubbed "Etheria." Here, an all-new battle plays out with another species called the Animus, as their coexistence is now threatened by a greater force. The team has confirmed the title will be released on June 5, 2025, on PC via Steam.

Etheria: Restart

Set in a dazzling digital metropolis, Etheria: Restart immerses players in a future where elite warriors known as Hyperlinkers command sentient beings called Animus in sleek, tactical combat. During the livestream, XD pulled back the curtain on several major features debuting at launch. Chief among them was the introduction of Freya, a brand-new SSR Animus. Poised and powerful, Freya brings chilling frost magic and a layered backstory to the battlefield, quickly becoming one of the most anticipated characters in the roster. With her elegant, glacial-themed design and devastating area control abilities, she's expected to play a pivotal role in both PvE and competitive team compositions. Freya's narrative, shaped by isolation and resilience, mirrors the icy precision of her combat style — offering players a hero who's as emotionally complex as she is strategically versatile.

Etheria builds upon classic turn-based combat, combining various strategic mechanisms and compact, intricately designed levels to create a next-generation Team RPG gameplay experience! In battles, players can form countless team combinations based on the Animus' skills. You can also command battles in real-time, freely controlling each Animus' actions, and experience the strategic thrill of overcoming stronger opponents through various skill synergies and tactical setups.

