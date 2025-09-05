Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections, neon genesis evangelion, Pixelity Inc.

Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections Announced For VR

The untitled Evangelion project finally has a name, as Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections will be coming to VR platforms next year

Article Summary Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections brings an immersive VR experience set in the Neon Genesis Evangelion universe.

The game uses advanced VR and mixed reality tech for realistic battles and story-driven gameplay.

Features new trainee characters and original storylines tied to the iconic anime's first 11 episodes.

Planned as a trilogy, it's designed for both long-time Evangelion fans and newcomers to the franchise.

VR developer and publisher Pixelity Inc. has revealed the name of their untitled Neon Genesis Evangelion project this morning, as Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections is coming to VR. Along with some minor bits of info of what they have planned by mixing VR and MR together for a different kind of experience involving the anime series, all we really got for visuals was this new shiny logo. So basically we're waiting to see if anything new is revealed in the near future, as they plan to launch the game in 2026.

Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections

Designed to fully immerse players in the world of Neon Genesis Evangelion, the game leverages advanced virtual reality (VR) and mixed reality (MR) technologies for realistic experiences. Players will enjoy the story set in the locations from the anime from their own perspective. Battles between Evangelions and Angels, various interactive elements, and engaging, captivating storylines with original characters are also planned.

This title presents a new story set within the timeline of all 26 episodes of the TV anime Neon Genesis Evangelion. It features trainee characters with diverse backgrounds and hidden motives, all aiming to become the NERV staff members. The game unfolds from the perspective of the protagonist (the player), who dreams of becoming a pilot. Connections between the original anime's key episodes and the game's original characters are also among its major highlights.

Planned as a trilogy, the first installment, Evangelion: Δ Cross Reflections centers on events from Episodes 1-11 of the anime. Its standout feature is the intricate weaving of key episodes from the existing storyline with completely new, game-original narrative content. According to the developer, Pixelity, the game aims to deliver a fresh sense of immersion, where fans feel as though they truly exist within the world of Evangelion. For those new to the franchise, the game seeks to serve as a highly polished entry point, offering an accessible yet powerful introduction to the world of Evangelion through its rich narrative and detailed world-building.

