EVE Online Expands New Player Options With Dedicated Career Program

CCP Games has expanded its new player experience in EVE Online this week with a few new additions, including a Dedicated Career Program. As part of this new addition, players can explore the AIR Career Program, which will teach rookie pilots about four career paths that will help them support themselves in New Eden. The ACP provides players with recommended activities according to their skill level, as well as tracking their progression which will provide rewards when you complete tasks. You can read more about the update below, as well as check out a more in-depth blog about these new additions here.

With the AIR Career Program, rookie pilots will learn the ins and outs of EVE Online's core careers – Explorer, Industrialist, Enforcer, and Soldier of Fortune – to determine which one best fits their interests and play style. The AIR Career Program helps pilots master the basics by providing a list of recommended activities that match the player's experience level, tracking activity progression, and offering rewards upon task completion. Information panels equipped with how-to videos, UI pointers, and navigation guides are also available to assist pilots in achieving their goals. The first phase of updates for Career Agent missions begins today with the visual overhaul of all dungeons and environments. Players pursuing the Enforcer career can also experience a sleek Agent conversation window and helpful guidance and highlights in missions to aid them as they learn the ropes. Updates for the Explorer, Industrialist, and Soldier of Fortune missions will be available at a later date.

The next set of graphical and UI improvements are available now in EVE Online as part of CCP's "EVE Evolved" initiative. Experience heightened visual and audio fidelity across New Eden with improved textures, higher-resolution nebulae, enhanced cloud visuals, and rebalanced ship engine sounds. Players can also enable compact mode for the Photon UI feature, which compresses select windows and allows more information to be shown on-screen for D-Scan, Chat, Fleet Window, People & Places, and more.