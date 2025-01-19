Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Broken Sword, Evercade, Indie Heroes

Evercade Announces Broken Sword & Indie Heroes 4 Collections

Evercade has revealed two new collections on the way with The Broken Sword Collection and the Indie Heroes Collection 4

Evercade has revealed two new retro game and indie game collections coming to their systems, as they revealed both a Broken Sword and Indie Heroes 4 collections. The first of the two comes with two of the iconic games from the franchise, while the second is loaded with more indie titles that focus on a singular hero coming to save everyone. We have more details below as they go up for pre-order later this month and will ship in February.

Indie Heroes is back, and this year, we've got 11 great games coming to an Evercade cartridge, including all the titles released in 2024's Game of the Month! With Indie Heroes Collection 4, we bring amazing examples of modern-retro indie games – new games made for classic systems! In addition to that, we also bring some great new games that are native to Evercade and are inspired by the retro styles and features we know and love.

The Curse of Illmoore Bay – Battle supernatural forces in this action-packed platformer.

Battle supernatural forces in this action-packed platformer. Block'Em Sock'Em – A fun and fast-paced puzzle brawler where strategy meets chaos.

A fun and fast-paced puzzle brawler where strategy meets chaos. Nyghtmare: The Ninth King – Explore a haunting realm in this dark fantasy action-adventure.

Explore a haunting realm in this dark fantasy action-adventure. Jane Austen's 8-bit Adventure – Dive into a charming, literary-inspired journey filled with wit and puzzles.

Dive into a charming, literary-inspired journey filled with wit and puzzles. Collie Defense – Strategically protect your territory in this quirky defense game.

Strategically protect your territory in this quirky defense game. Flea! 2 – Bounce back into action with this zany sequel to the cult classic.

Bounce back into action with this zany sequel to the cult classic. Batty Zabella – Embrace the spooky vibes in this delightfully eerie adventure.

Embrace the spooky vibes in this delightfully eerie adventure. Murtop – Explosive arcade fun meets burrowing mayhem in this high-energy retro game.

Explosive arcade fun meets burrowing mayhem in this high-energy retro game. Soko Banana – A puzzling delight where you help a clever monkey navigate complex mazes.

A puzzling delight where you help a clever monkey navigate complex mazes. Starseed – Embark on an intergalactic journey in this sci-fi action adventure.

Embark on an intergalactic journey in this sci-fi action adventure. Block Droppin' – Test your reflexes in this addictive block-dropping arcade game.

The Broken Sword Collection Revolution Software's celebrated Broken Sword series has entertained and enthralled gamers for over 20 years and we're delighted to bring the first two classic adventures to Evercade in their 32-bit console form on one phsyical cartridge with the Broken Sword Collection. Released in 1996 following its debut on PC, Broken Sword: The Shadow of the Templars brought the charm of point-and-click adventure games to console players. The game follows American tourist George Stobbart as he becomes embroiled in a globe-trotting mystery involving the Knights Templar. The 32-bit version retained the beautifully hand-drawn visuals, witty dialogue, and challenging puzzles that made the game a hit on PC while adapting the control scheme to suit console controllers. Accompanied by a memorable soundtrack and an engaging story, the game introduced a broader audience to its cinematic approach to storytelling and immersive gameplay. In 1999, Broken Sword II: The Smoking Mirror brought another dose of mystery and adventure. This sequel reunites George Stobbart and journalist Nico Collard in a thrilling narrative centered on Mayan myths and sinister conspiracies. The 32-bit version maintained the series' hallmark hand-drawn artwork and engaging character interactions while expanding on the story with more exotic locations and an added sense of danger.

