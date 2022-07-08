Evercade Announces The C64 Collection 1 Arriving This October

Evercade revealed a brand new retro games collection coming this fall as they will be releasing The C64 Collection 1. As you might suspect from the title, you'll be getting a series of games that ran on the Commodore 64, the majority of them being from the '80s when it was one of the few gaming systems around before Nintendo and SEGA picked up the next phase of gaming history. The new game comes out of a partnership with Retro Games Ltd, creators of THEC64 Mini and A500 Mini, so essentially, the cartridge that will go on sale starting in August will probably be the ROMs used for that console. Here's some additional info and the trailer for the collection.

Home computer platform games will now be available on Evercade collections, starting with The C64 Collection 1. The first in a new collection based on The C64 licensed games from Retro Games Ltd. This first collection will feature 14 classic games from the 1980s home computer scene. In partnership with Retro Games Ltd, Blaze Entertainment has been able to provide 7 titles based on the popular The C64 Mini console and 7 more games for the first time.

Many of the games hold a special place in the hearts of The C64 and Evercade fans, with classics like Lee and Impossible Mission sitting alongside cult classics like The Movie Monster Game and the Summer/Winter Games series. The new partnership also means that more collections will come in 2023 for The C64 as well as the potential for other home computer platforms to come to Evercade in future. The release will also differ from our current Evercade line up, being presented in a distinct blue colour scheme to differentiate it between our home console (red) and arcade (purple) line ups. The full games list is: