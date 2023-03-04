Everdream Valley Announced For PC & Consoles This Spring Get a better look at Everdream Valley before the game is released sometime this spring for PC, PlayStation, and Switch.

Mooneaters, Untold Tales, and VARSAV Games revealed their next game, Everdream Valley, is set to release this spring on PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. This is a farming adventure title that operates a lot like other farming games, only this one comes with some magic and a few different mechanics compared to other titles. They didn't hammer a release date, but we did get a better look at it with the latest trailer down below.

As a young child spending the summer on your grandparents' farm, Everdream Valley is about recapturing the days of childhood adventure and endless imagination. A time when things like work, responsibilities or relationships were the last thing on your mind. Explore the open world with plenty of activities all while you try to get to the bottom of what is giving you these magic dreams at night. Everdream Valley will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch in spring 2023. A steam demo is currently available for free.

Create an Animal Paradise: Everdream Valley has very few people disturbing the peace so animals thrive here. Pigs, cows, chickens, ducks, goats, alpacas… the list goes on. Each creature (wild and domesticated) comes with some unique influence on your farm. Everdream Valley is all about caring for animals, so rest assured you'll never be turning your favorite cow Bessie into a burger patty.

The Magic Comes Out at Night: At night the magic of the valley comes out and your dreams let you become one of many animals on the farm through unique mini-games. Each has its own special reward or impact on your farm the next day. A Relaxed Sandbox of Adventures: Your summer days in the valley aren't just about looking after the farm. There's so much more to do! Spend the nights camping, build a treehouse, catch and collect bugs, go fishing, get new clothes, cook, take photos, build furniture, go treasure hunting. Each adventure gives you something back to help you grow your farm even more.