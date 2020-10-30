Everspace 2 Has Been Pushed Back For Early Access

Rockfish Games revealed this morning that they are pushing the release of Everspace 2 in Early Access back to 2021. Back in September, the company announced they would be dropping the game in December, but it appears plans have changed. Thankfully, it hasn't been pushed back that far as the new launch month is January 2021. However, the company again failed to give a proper release date for the game. And keep in mind, this is still the Early Access version, no word on when the full version might see the light of day. You can read a statement from the company's CEO about the move below, and you can still play a free demo of the game on Steam as we speak.

"Porting the original Everspace to last-gen consoles was quite a challenge for us back in the day, so we can only imagine what a challenge it must be to bring a massive title like Cyberpunk 2077 to Xbox One and PlayStation 4," says Michael Schade, CEO & co-founder of Rockfish Games. "Unfortunately, this is also a major blow for any other game that was scheduled during that week. We know from our community that there is quite an audience overlap between the two titles, so we decided to get out of the way and push back our release to January. We are aware that Everspace 2 fans will be unhappy, but competing with the arguably most anticipated video game in history is just not a good idea. To give this a positive spin, we've decided to send out pre-release keys with closed Beta access to all eligible Kickstarter backers on November 2nd, so they will be able to play the first 10ish hours of Everspace 2 a month earlier. Furthermore, we also plan to give away 200 additional Beta pre-release keys good for the closed beta only through media partners and our weekly community streams to ease the pain for a few lucky space pilots."