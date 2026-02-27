Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Everything is Crab, Odd Dreams Digital, Secret Mode

Everything is Crab Surprise Hit During Steam Next Fest

The developers behind Everything is Crab really want you to know they have a demo out for Steam Next Fest and that its doing well

Article Summary Everything is Crab demo is a surprise Steam Next Fest hit, ranking in the Top 10 most-played demos.

Action roguelite gameplay lets you make unique evolutionary choices and build your own chimera creature.

Features 100+ evolution abilities, multiple biomes, day/night cycles, and diverse ecosystem challenges.

Includes meta-progression, unique scenarios, unlockable genetics, and a variety of boss encounters.

Indie game developer Odd Dreams Digital and publisher Secret Mode are ecstatic to let you know that the Everything is Crab demo is doing really well. The team hyped up the results midway through the event that their demo is in the Top 10 being played (Technically, it's in 9th place as of when we're writing this.) So this is their way of reminding people they have a free demo available until March 2. Oh, and the game is already set to launch on May 8, 2026.

Everything is Crab

Set in a living ecosystem, Everything is Crab is a cute, challenging, highly replayable action roguelite. Make animal-inspired evolutionary choices to concoct your own unique creature every run, both mechanically and visually. It's Spore meets Modern Roguelites. As everybody knows, eventually, every organism ends up evolving into a crab. Right? Well, except for you. Choose your own evolutionary path and strategy to thrive and defeat convergent evolution. Take that, science!

Over 100 abilities combine to create a plethora of different builds and playstyles: Become a wily trickster, a ferocious predator, a gregarious leader, a nimble nomad, or take on any number of other survival strategies. Legs! Claws! Pincers! Wings! More Legs! Fur! Tail! Scales! Tentacles! I SAID MORE LEGS!!! Build your formidable, visually awkward chimera or get Darwin'd in the process.

100+ Evolution-Based Abilities: Endless possibilities and visual combinations. Strategy-defining evolutions. Many viable survival strategies and playstyles.

Endless possibilities and visual combinations. Strategy-defining evolutions. Many viable survival strategies and playstyles. A Living, Thriving Ecosystem: Many different critters with their own goals and strategies, each of them with several stages of evolution. Four distinct biomes with different rules, climate events, points of interest, flora and fauna, with night and day cycles

Many different critters with their own goals and strategies, each of them with several stages of evolution. Four distinct biomes with different rules, climate events, points of interest, flora and fauna, with night and day cycles AVariety of Bosses: That may (or may not) appear with each run

That may (or may not) appear with each run Huge Meta-Progression Layer: Difficulties system (if you dare!), Genetics (starting Characters), which can be combined to create endless starting character combinations, Challenge Scenarios (Ice Age, Always Night, Hunted…), to push your adaptation skills to the limit, and more evolutions.

Difficulties system (if you dare!), Genetics (starting Characters), which can be combined to create endless starting character combinations, Challenge Scenarios (Ice Age, Always Night, Hunted…), to push your adaptation skills to the limit, and more evolutions. Track Your Findings: Track meta-progression and achievements in the Codex.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!