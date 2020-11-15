Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Electivire

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of today's Electabuzz Community Day, let's take a deep dive into the lore of its evolution, Electivire.

Dex entry number 466, Electivire is a pure Electric-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Thunderbolt Pokémon," which breaks from the "Electric Pokémon" classification of the first two stages in its evolutionary family, this is what Electivire's Dex entry says:

A single Electivire can provide enough electricity for all the buildings in a big city for a year.

Electivire is part of a three-stage evolutionary line that was introduced in three separate generations. Electabuzz, the second stage in this line, came first with Generation One. Elekid, a Baby Pokémon, was then introduced in Generation Two as its pre-evolution. Finally, Electivire, the third and ultimate form, was introduced years later with Generation Four's Sinnoh Region along with numerous other added evolutions for species from earlier generations.

For fans of the anime, Electrivire debuted in the anime in Home is Where the Start Is! He belonged to Gary Oak, Ash's longtime rival, and was featured multiple times following its debut. Later, the recurring character Paul's Elekid evolved into an Electabuzz on-screen and then, later, an Electivire off-screen. Paul's Electivire debuted in Casting a Paul on Barry! Other appearances include The Eighth Wonder of the Sinnoh World!, The Young Flame Strikes Back!, A Young Royal Flame Ignites!, and Zoroark: Master of Illusions.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Electivire:

Diamond/Pearl: It pushes the tips of its two tails against the foe, then lets loose with over 20,000 volts of power.

X: As its electric charge amplifies, blue sparks begin to crackle between its horns.

Sun: It pushes the tips of its tails against its foes and then lets loose a high-voltage current. Its foes are burned to a crisp in an instant.

Moon: When it gets excited, it thumps its chest. With every thud, thunder roars and electric sparks shower all around.

Sword: The amount of electrical energy this Pokémon produces is proportional to the rate of its pulse. The voltage jumps while Electivire is battling.