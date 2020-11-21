Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Magby

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of tonight's Magmar Community Day, let's take a deep dive into the lore of its pre-evolution, Magby.

Dex entry number 240, Magby is a pure Fire-type species from the Johto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Two. This Pokémon can be hatched as either male or female. Referred to as the "Live Coal Pokémon," this is what Magby's Dex entry says:

Magby's state of health is determined by observing the fire it breathes. If the Pokémon is spouting yellow flames from its mouth, it is in good health. When it is fatigued, black smoke will be mixed in with the flames.

Even though Magmar was introduced first into Pokémon GO, Magby is its pre-evolution. As a Baby Pokémon, Magby can only be obtained by hatching it from Eggs. It evolves into Magmar who can then evolve into the third and final stage of the Magmar family, Magmortar. For fans of the anime, Magby has had multiple appearances. It appeared in Pikachu & Pichu as a friend of the recurring Pichu brothers, and also had prominent appearances in Gonna Rule The School, An Elite Coverup!, Pichu Bros. in Party Panic, and more.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Magby:

Gold: Each and every time it inhales and exhales, hot embers dribble out of its mouth and nostrils.

Silver: It is found in volcanic craters. Its body temp. is over 1100 degrees, so don't under-estimate it.

Diamond: Its body temperature is around 1,100 degrees F. It is healthy if it is breathing yellow flames.

Black: Its magma-like blood circulates throughout its body. Its body's heat can top 1,100 degrees F.

Moon: A famous potter lives with a Magby. Apparently, its soft flames produce fine works.

Sword: This Pokémon is still small and timid. Whenever Magby gets excited or surprised, flames leak from its mouth and its nose.

Shield: This Pokémon makes its home near volcanoes. At the end of the day, Magby soaks in magma, resting and recovering from the day's fatigue.