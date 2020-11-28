Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Nidoran M

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of today's Nidoran Limited Research, let's take a deep dive into this male Nidoran's lore.

Dex entry number 32, Nidoran M is a pure Poison-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. Referred to as the "Poison Pin Pokémon," this is what Nidoran M's Dex entry says:

Nidoran ♂ has develiped muscules for moving its ears. Thanks to them, the ears can be freely moved in any direction. Even the slightest sound does not escape this Pokémon's notice.

The Nidoran family has quite a unique gender difference in Pokémon GO. Normally, Pokémon with a gender difference will have the same dex number with either minor or major physical differences. Also, some Pokémon have split evolutionary lines based on gender. The Nidoran lines are unique in that Nidoran M and Nidoran F have completely different Pokédex entries and are seen as entirely different Pokémon. Nidoran M evolves into Nidorino and then, ultimately, Nidoking.

For fans of the anime, Nidoran M appears prominently in Wherefore Art Thou, Pokémon? and Leading a Stray!. It also has other minor appearances throughout the series.

Other Pokémon GO Pokédex entries offer new information about Nidoran M:

Red/Blue: Stiffens its ears to sense danger. The larger its horns, the more powerful its secreted venom.

Gold: It is small, but its horn is filled with poison. It charges then stabs with the horn to inject poison.

Diamond/Pearl: It scans its surroundings by raising its ears out of the grass. Its toxic horn is for protection.

Shield: Small but brave, this Pokémon will hold its ground and even risk its life in battle to protect the female it's friendly with.