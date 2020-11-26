Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Uxie

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the Lake Trio's current stint at Tier Five raid bosses, let's take a deep dive into this Uxie's lore.

Dex entry number 480, Uxie is a pure Psychic-type species from the Sinnoh Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Four. This Legendary Pokémon, like most Legendaries, has no gender. Referred to as the "Knowledge Pokémon," this is what Uxie's Dex entry says:

It is said that its emergence gave humans the intelligence to improve their quality of life.

Uxie, along with Azelf and Mesprit, is part of the Lake Trio. Also known as the Lake Guardians, these three Pokémon were said to have been created by Arceus, who has not yet been introduced in Pokémon GO. Azelf's Dex entry goes as far as to suggest that the three Pokémon were born from the same egg. Uxie is known for having high defense stats and low attack.

For fans of the anime, Uxie hasn't made as many appearances as some more ubiquitous Legendaries but does have some key spots. Its spirit appears to Brock in the episode Uncrushing Defeat! and then it actually, fully debuts in the episode The Needs of the Three. It does on to appear in The Battle Finale of Legend! as well as a Pikachu short that is as-of-yet unaired in the United States. Uxie also shows up in the movie Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel, though it is a minor appearance.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Uxie:

Diamond: Known as "The Being of Knowledge." It is said that it can wipe out the memory of those who see its eyes.

Black/White: When Uxie flew, people gained the ability to solve problems. It was the birth of knowledge.