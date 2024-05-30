Posted in: Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: PS5, sony, State of Play

Everything Revealed During Sony's State Of Play May 2024 Livestream

Sony Interactive Entertainment held their annual State Of Play livestream ahead of Summer Game Fest to show off new PS5 titles.

Article Summary Sony's State of Play unveils Astro Bot's biggest adventure set for September launch.

God of War Ragnarök PC release announced with preorder bonus and DLC inclusion.

Monster Hunter Wilds introduces voiced characters and dynamic biomes in the new series.

Silent Hill 2 Remake promises enhanced visual and sound experience on new hardware.

This afternoon, Sony Interactive Entertainment held their recent State Of Play livestream for June 2024, serving as a preamble to Summer Game Fest 2024. We have the rundown of everything shown off during this year's event, as you can watch the stream above, along with notes from their respective teams and the PlayStation Blog below.

Astro Bot

Astro is back in a super-sized space adventure, his biggest to date. In this brand-new game, you will explore 6 galaxies and over 80 levels in search of Astro's scattered crew. The game launches this September 6, with pre-order beginning June 7.

Concord

Today's State of Play revealed the first look at the gameplay, universe, and characters of Concord, as well as how and when you'll be able to get your hands on the 5v5 character-driven, first-person multiplayer shooter. A beta is planned for later this year, followed by Concord's global launch on PS5 and PC on August 23, 2024.

God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök will be coming to PC on September 19, 2024! From Santa Monica Studio and brought to PC in partnership with Jetpack Interactive comes an epic and heartfelt journey that follows Kratos and Atreus as they struggle with holding on and letting go. Pre-purchase now to receive in-game rewards, including Kratos Risen Snow Armor and Atreus Risen Snow Tunic. All editions also include access to the God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla DLC for no additional cost!

Until Dawn

Get a new look at the seminal horror classic, which has been rebuilt and enhanced for PS5 and PC. When eight friends return to the isolated lodge where two of their group vanished a year prior, fear tightens its icy grip, and their mountain retreat descends into a nightmare with no escape.

Skydance's Behemoth

Players will enter the Forsaken Lands, a kingdom reduced to rubble by an ancient curse, to fell the Behemoths. These gigantic monsters spread ruin throughout the land. Players will need to slay all who stand in their way to kill the unkillable and restore life to the once-great civilization. Skydance Games set a new standard for grounded, gritty VR combat with its previous title, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and continues to utilize the grand scale of virtual reality to deliver story-driven immersive experiences for players.

Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 is a next generation free-to-play Action RPG from Grinding Gear Games, featuring co-op for up to six players. Set years after the original Path of Exile, you will return to the dark world of Wraeclast and seek to end the corruption that is spreading.

Monster Hunter Wilds

In Monster Hunter Wilds, players join the ranks of a special Research Commission team investigating the Forbidden Lands. Fully voiced for the first time in the Monster Hunter™ series, the hunter ventures into the unknown with their companions, including Guild-appointed handler Alma, their Palico partner, and a mysterious child. Monster Hunter Wilds features multi-dimensional biomes that can transform in unexpected ways. The first locale to be unveiled is the Windward Plains, a vast region encompassing harsh deserts, twisted rock formations, and swaying grasslands abound with life.

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill. There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her… "My name… is Maria," the woman smiles. Her face, her voice… She's just like her. Experience a master-class in psychological horror―lauded as the best in the series―on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds.

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Alien: Rogue Incursion is a single-player, action-horror game featuring an all-new storyline of an ultimate mission that tests players' courage, wits, and skill to survive the terrors of the Perfect Organism. A high tension shooter developed with Unreal Engine 5, players will need to stay frosty as they explore an overrun facility on the inhospitable planet Purdan.

Marvel Rivals

In Marvel Rivals, players can look forward to choosing heroes split into three distinct roles based on their unique power inclinations: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist. They'll be free to pick their preferred role and hero, teaming up with allies to create a versatile and dynamic lineup for battle. But that's not all, as they'll be able to reach a whole new level of team play collaboration with Team-Up Abilities, unleashing joint superpowers with their allies, tearing down the battlefield to win in exciting fights! Marvel Rivals is in development by a NetEase team composed of global talent that share a profound love for the Marvel universe and characters who previously worked on hit shooter franchises played by millions of players worldwide.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Omega Force unleashes the largest battles ever seen in a Musou game in Dynasty Warriors: Origins, coming to PS5 in 2025. A new hero emerges to fight for survival in intense Three Kingdoms hack-and-slash warfare. Throughout the game, players will be forced to act fast as the unprecedented size and scale of enemy armies overwhelm the battlefield. Coordination with allied armies is key as players deploy battle tactics in real-time while slicing through waves of soldiers in the most tension-filled fights in Dynasty Warriors history! In addition, for the first time in a Dynasty Warriors title, the storyline will be told through the eyes of a "nameless hero." Play through the historical tale of war as chaos erupts throughout the Three Kingdoms, showcasing the vast lands of China and its most ruthless generals like never before!

Ballad of Antara

TipsWorks Studio from Infoldgames announced Ballad of Antara, a free-to-play fantasy action-RPG, which is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2025.

Infinity Nikki

Infinity Nikki is an open-world dress-up adventure game coming to PS5, with a beta test due later this year. Alongside Nikki, awaken the magical powers hidden within various outfits and embark on a journey filled with fun.

Where Winds Meet

Embark on an unforgettable journey in Where Winds Meet, an open-world action-adventure RPG set in ancient China's tumultuous Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms era. Explore a land ravaged by war and territorial disputes, where political intrigue, power struggles, and epic battles shape the course of history. Amidst the chaos, discover a world brimming with cultural richness and prosperity, where heroes rise and legends are born. Will you embrace your destiny as a young martial artist, uncover the secrets of your identity, and forge your own path in an era of boundless possibilities?

