Everything Revealed During The Convergence Games Showcase '25

Joining the lineup of video game livestreams ahead of Tokyo Game Show 2025, the Convergence Games Showcase '25 was held today

Article Summary All the biggest reveals and announcements from the Convergence Games Showcase 2025, ahead of Tokyo Game Show

New trailers, demos, and release dates for standout indie titles and highly anticipated sequels

Exclusive updates on roguelikes, cozy narratives, survival horrors, sim builders, and creative indies

Get details on over 30 upcoming games with fresh gameplay, dynamic co-op, and innovative mechanics

Among the many livestreams we're seeing this week and next week, leading up to the Tokyo Games Show, the Convergence Games Showcase '25 took place this afternoon. The show featured several content creators, hosted by Dodger and Jesse Cox, doing their best to present a plethora of games over the course of two hours. We have the full rundown of everything shown during the showcase below fromt he team, as well as the video above.

13Z: The Zodiac Trials

Singapore-based publisher and developer Mixed Realms brought a new gameplay trailer for 13Z: The Zodiac Trials, a frantic hack-and-slash roguelike action adventure! Ascend to legend and become the 13th Zodiac, only possible through succeeding a trial of grit, speed and power. Take on the trials alone or with up to four friends on co-op! Rise up stronger after each fall and ascend the ranks of the Zodiacs, forging pacts that shape your future runs.

A Storied Life: Tabitha

Developer Lab42 and publisher Secret Mode debut exclusive new footage for the cozy narrative game A Storied Life: Tabitha. This wholesome narrative experience explores the love we leave behind in the objects we keep. After the death of an elderly loved one who has left you their estate, discover the stories and memories they've nurtured through the objects they've kept in their home. Rediscover and complete the story behind the life once lived for your relative's damaged memoirs.

Am I Nima

Funded by Outersloth and developed & published by HO! Games, psychological-horror Am I Nima brought a new gameplay trailer to Convergence Games Showcase. Take control of Nima's fragmented mind, where she's desperately trying to escape the dimly lit basement where her mother has trapped her. Pass your mother's tests and unveil the truth: Are you really Nima?

Angel

Developer Michael Hunter Games and publisher Antidiscipline Interactive have just released a new demo for rhythm racing adventure, Angel. With digital climate change threatening the eCho network with extinction, it's up to you to spark renewal into this stagnating network! Embark on a journey that questions what it means to be connected. During the Convergence Games Showcase, the new demo was released, and you can play it right now!

Castlebound

Developer and publisher Ogre Pixel released a brand new gameplay trailer at the show for Castlebound, giving us a deeper look into the thrilling roguelike action game where you and your allies must defend a walking castle while battling relentless waves of monstrous foes!

Cthulhu's Reach: Devil Reef

Developer The Fine Arc and publisher First Break Labs have revealed the release date for the long awaited Act III of Cthulhu's Reach: Devil Reef. Expect more roguelike co-op action than ever in this immense dungeon crawler set in a lovecraftian universe!

Desktop Explorer

Recurring Dream (with funding from Outersloth) reveals more of 90s nostalgia mystery Desktop Explorer, where you'll rummage through the abandoned profiles of an old PC to unravel an inherited mystery. During the show, the team unveiled a new trailer with a mystery of its own to explore…

Dicealot

Developer goodviewgames and publisher Yogscast Games reveal the release date for the thrilling roguelike dice-builder, Dicealot! Build legendary dice combinations, face eclectic foes, and discover if you have the nerve to keep rolling when everything's on the line this October, when the game launches on October 9th!

Dimhaven – The Lost Source

Developer Zadbox Entertainment and publisher Blue Brain Games invite you on an adventure through a narrative-driven puzzle experience, where you'll discover the truth behind a long-abandoned, once lively tourist paradise – pick up your camera and test your mettle. At the show, Dimhaven – The Lost Source unveiled never-before-seen gameplay footage of this nail-biting narrative puzzler!

Eclipsium

Developer Housefire and publisher Critical Reflex debut even more of that gut twisting first person horror experience Eclipsium, which will be available tomorrow, on the 19th September!

Emotionless : The Last Ticket

X1 Games have unleashed a new trailer ahead of the release of liminal cosmic horror Emotionless: The Last Ticket. This October, plunge into an abandoned amusement park and discover the haunted narrative inside the twisting rides and empty tunnels…

Escape the Backrooms

Developer Fancy Games and publisher Secret Mode reveal the full 1.0 release date and massive content update for highly anticipated Escape the Backrooms. Prepare yourself for new levels, surprises, improvements and more – all in time for the spookiest season of the year.

Everspace 2 – Wrath of the Ancients

Developer and publisher Rockfish Games showed off the newest DLC for Everspace 2 – Wrath of the Ancients, an all-new adventure set after the events of Everspace 2. If you haven't already given it a go, you're missing out on the chance to take flight and battle against Ancient and alien enemies, all while tracking down the source of these threads to Colonial space!

Everything Is Crab

Developer Odd Dreams Digital unveiled new gameplay and the public playtest of an action roguelite Everything is Crab! Hunt, flee, scavenge & thrive in a living ecosystem, where you'll choose from over 100 mutations to evolve your creature in countless ways with every run. The new trailer showcased 3 brand new bosses, 4 new animals and new evolutions to explore! Adapt to survive!

Fogpiercer

A post-apocalyptic world beckons from Mad Cookies Studio, where you'll need to build up your train to build your deck in Fogpiercer. In this deckbuilder roguelite, fight off bandits in a post apocalyptic world, progress and unlock new train combinations with synergies and get drivers to their final destinations! For today's trailer, the team have uncovered brand new gameplay and the announcement of the game's publisher: Hooded Horse.

Gas Station Simulator – RV Camp DLC

Developer DRAGO Entertainment and publishers HeartBeat Games and Shochiku have unveiled the release date for Gas Station Simulator's newest DLC: RV Camp! Become the ultimate campground manager, renting out spots to travellers and complete diverse minigames to help them while away the hours. Grow your campsite, overcome challenges, and assist build the world's premier resort.

Gunboat God

Developer Janson RAD and publisher Fireshine Games have announced that the playtest for chaotic 2D side-scrolling shoot 'em up Gunboat God is now live! Jump into chaos like you've never seen it before and become the Gunboat God you were meant to be. With boatloads of enemies, tons of quick-fire missions and hordes of enormous multi-stage bosses to take out stylishly, this one is not to be missed!

High Times

Developer & publisher Yangyang Mobile are set to take you on a world of emotion-altering donuts in High Times. Manage your donut café, help customers escape their problems and mend broken relationships – including your own! Your exes are back in town, and they all have a bone to pick with you. Will a donut save the day?

Identifile: Desktop Dungeon

Developer and publisher Gearbyte Games have revealed the early access release date for action-packed roguelike, Identifile: Desktop Dungeon. On November 24, test yourself against an unknown virus on your PC! Navigate through procedurally generated levels, fending off relentless viruses and uncovering powerful EXE files that aid your adventure.

In Hope Voiden

Developer and publisher Stilbruch Games showcased a new trailer for single player survival horror game In Hope Voiden where death is permanent, and the world remembers. Take the helm of twelve soldiers navigating a forbidden warzone, and explore a surreal, trench-ridden hellscape where every death uncovers a new piece of a haunting mystery.

ITER-8

Developer fluckyMachine and publisher Fireshine Games unveiled a new trailer for ITER-8, a tower-defense strategy roguelike. As ITER employee #8, it's down to you to mine the Pillar, upgrade your tools and defend your base (until you're vaporised). Each expendable worker pushes the mission forward – one glorious, replaceable iteration at a time.

Jupiter Junkworks

Pixel Drake has provided an exclusive deep dive from the developers at fast, strategic, and satisfyingly crunchy action arcade puzzler, Jupiter Junkworks! Dive into a run down spaceship junkyard ripe for rebuilding, and get to know the rag tag trio along for the ride. Complete contracts to earn resources and find out more about this trio's secrets and the mysteriously missing previous owner of the Junkyard…

Kingdom Two Crowns

Developer Fury Studios and publisher Raw Fury detail the expansive 10th anniversary update for micro-strategy and tower defense title, Kingdom Two Crowns! In the 10th Rulerversary, you can experience a FREE major game update from the 6th October. Don't miss this new limited Challenge Island-style event with party hats, cakes, candles and balloons – and a new threat towering against the Kingdom…

Let's Build a Dungeon

Springloaded brings exclusive live gameplay to Convergence Games Showcase with their game dev meets RPG builder Let's Build A Dungeon. In this true-to-life and ridiculous sim from the creators of Let's Build a Zoo, step into the shoes of a game developer running a studio in the games industry: hire staff, manage development schedules, establish relationships with the press and turn your scrappy indie into an industry juggernaut. Will you risk financial ruin by chasing perfection, or push your staff to breaking point with crunch time and salary cuts?

Lootbound

Artdock reveals more gameplay elements on Lootbound, a tactical roguelike set in a formidable fantasy world. Amongst the dark, four golems rise to find their creators, escape the depths and reclaim their humanity on the surface. Roll the dice before you begin for blessings or curses that will carve the fight that lies before you. Manage your inventory smartly, rise victorious in turn based combat, and explore this dark fantasy world. Today at the showcase, the team unveiled new inventory management, the introduction of bugs and debuffs, brand new boss battle animations and all new combat patterns!

Mars Attracts

Outlier presents the theme park management sim set in the iconic universe of Mars Attacks™ , Mars Attracts! Build rides, hire and train staff, manage guest needs, and most importantly – abduct humans to serve as the star attractions! Craft the perfect park to appeal to your Martian guests, but don't forget to keep your humans' needs met too – the hideous enclosed-brained Earthlings can be prone to escape! Mars Attracts will be released in Early Access on September 15, 2025.

NUTMEG!

Developer Sumo Digital and publisher Secret Mode have showcased an exclusive gameplay reveal for a nostalgic football manager game with a deckbuilding twist, NUTMEG! Set in the '80s and '90, become the gaffer of a classic football team and embarked on a 20-year journey up and down the English football Divisions.

oneway.exe

Disordered Media have revealed they will be unleashing first-person horror oneway.exe on 7th October! Stuck inside an abandoned video game haunted by its own digital decay, uncover the mysteries of the game, its three developers, and evolving Internet eras that once shaped their friendship.

Pao Pao

Developer ArtDock and publisher Dreland Enterprises are launching the world of co-op open world restaurant simulator Pao Pao this November, where you can explore, build and create in a cozy open world as a fluffy chef! In today's trailer, the team unveiled new locations, additional quests, revamped fishing, and more interactions between characters. Get ready to sharpen your skills and serve cats, foxes, raccoons and other fuzzballs in a true culinary fest. Fish, take on quests, grow crops, find rare items, and decorate your culinary abode!

Revelation of Decay

Developer Wolfy Cat and publisher XD reveal a whole new demo expansion which is available now for Revelation of Decay, a pixel zombie survival game with bizarre anomalies! Amid endless zombie hordes and mutated monsters, scavenge for resources, stay alive, and uncover the truth behind the invasion. Don't forget to try out the new demo which was published during the Convergence Games Showcase!

Shadows of Doubt

Developer ColePowered Games and publisher Fireshine Games bring a new update to immersive crime-solving sim Shadows of Doubt. The brand new Modifiers Update brings all-new ways to play with nine gameplay modifiers that overhaul Shadows of Doubt's crime-solving experience. You can check out the free update today and check out the new Rat Detective mode, Film Noir filter, or evade a deadly snail that's endlessly pursuing you throughout the game world – and where just one touch is enough to end your investigation.

STARIO: Haven Tower

Developer Stargate Games and publisher XD invite you to the ultimate spectacle: STARIO: Haven Tower. Soar skyward in this city builder, where you'll need to strategically manage your resources and stack each layer into a self sustaining eco-system. With the sandstorm apocalypse ever looming, survivors rely on your expertise to tower towards the clouds: establish trade routes, defend towertizens against skyborn calamities, and break gravity's chains! Get ready to truly experience the heavens above on the 26th of September with the game's early access release!

Stuck Together

Hugecalf Studios present brand new live exclusive gameplay for their upcoming co-op climbing game, Stuck Together! Buddy up online or locally in this two player co-op adventure and test your friendship against the home of an unhinged teenager. Take the role of two toys who have been stuck together and are desperately trying to escape their evil owner. Will you reach your destiny beyond the attic?

The Hosue of Tesla

Developer Blue Brain Games (The House of Da Vinci Trilogy) have revealed new gameplay for mind-bending puzzle adventure: The House of Tesla. Unravel the mystery behind one of history's most ambitious unfinished projects, Nikola Tesla's vision of wireless electricity! Solve intriguing puzzles to activate Nikola Tesla's creations, restore Wardenclyffe Tower and unlock hidden devices in his laboratory. Get ready for the launch of The House of Tesla, coming on the 23rd September!

The Séance of Blake Manor

Calling all detectives! Developer Spooky Doorway and publisher Raw Fury have unveiled the release date for The Séance of Blake Manor, a supernatural detective mystery with a stunning comic-book art style. Investigate the disappearance of Evelyn Deane in 1897 Ireland, and lose yourself in striking cutscenes, a gut wrenching narrative and a dynamic soundtrack that reacts to your environment. Can you safely navigate the haunted corridors to save Miss Deane before it's too late? Find out on the 27th October, when the game releases!

The Signal: Stranded on Sirenis

During the Convergence Games Showcase, developer Goose Byte and publisher Spiral Up Games showcased a new gameplay trailer and the Kickstarter date for single player survival craft game The Signal: Stranded on Sirenis. Explore a captivating alien planet that has ensnared you as you desperately search for your missing brother. Scavenge, build, extract and survive a complex sentient planet with intentions all of its own… Support the team from the 30th September, when the Kickstarter launches!

Through Blood and Dragons: Dragon Wars

Developer Dream Foundry Games and Sky Sea and Sword Publishing brought a new trailer for third-person, fantasy-themed, on-rails shooter for a single player Through Blood and Dragons: Dragon Wars. Take on the role of an archer on the back of the dragon AND the dragon itself through short first-person dragon-breath segments!

TOEM 2

Developer Something We Made and publisher popagenda welcome you back to documenting the world's little wonders in TOEM 2, a sequel to beloved TOEM. It's time to set off on a brand new relaxing adventure as a curious photographer, helping friends along the way and uncovering details once hidden from your eye. Jump and climb your way to whole new perspectives, and awaken your passion to discovering and photographing TOEMs.

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree

Developer Brownies Inc. and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment present a story trailer for Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree. In this Roguelite set in a far-off mystic realm, ancient forces stir, and untold dangers await. As Towa, lead the guardians of the sacred tree in forging strong relationships and powerful swords to fight Magatsu's forces and determine the future of Shinju Village.

Under Par Golf Architect

Broken Arms Games today released the demo on Xbox for Under Par Golf Architect! Build and design the ultimate golf paradise, with courses, pools and restaurants all managed by you! Design challenging golf courses for your demanding members, hire the right staff for the job, manage your budget wisely and hold prestigious tournaments. Balance the demands of profitability with the pursuit of perfection, and ensure your profit and growth for your first-class resort!

Winter Survival

Developer DRAGO Entertainment and publisher HeartBeat Games have unveiled the launch date for this fully fledged survival experience, Winter Survival: 19th November! Take on the cold American winter in Mount Washington State Park with dwindling supplies, no help and equally hungry wildlife. Manage your hunger and thirst, state of mind and the cruel elements as you find your way to an abandoned ranger station to hopefully call for help…

ZWAARD

Developer Beleef Studios and publisher Top Hat Studios have announced that the demo for action-packed 2D fighter ZWAARD will be available early next year! Get ready to lose yourself in a carefully crafted post-apocalyptic pixel world, where you'll need to navigate expansive terrain and rely on the might of your customized blade to overcome dangerous species infected by mysterious technology. Expect vast landscapes, engaging combat and a secret lurking behind the leftover desolation.

