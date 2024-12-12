Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Game Awards

Everything Revealed During The Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards 2024 took place in Los Angeles tonight. Aside from the awards, here's everything revaled from nearly three hours of game ads

Article Summary Discover thrilling new game reveals at The Game Awards 2024, from Ninja Gaiden to Civilization VII.

New sequels like The Outer Worlds 2 and Borderlands IV promise more action-packed adventures.

Exciting game crossovers include Final Fantasy XVI x Tekken 8 with Clive Rosfield joining the roster.

Get a glimpse into the future with teasers for The Witcher IV and Elden Ring Nightreign.

The Game Awards held their annual showcase this year in Los Angeles, broadcasting live from the Peacock Theater, honoring the games we enjoyed over the past calendar year. But let's be real, that's only a part of the show, as we have acknowledged this every year we talk about the show. The awards are here, but it's not entirely about the awards; it's about the nearly 100 commercials for upcoming video games they cram into almost three hours of the pre-show and main awards gala. So, for those of you who only care about that, here's the rundown of everything revealed during that time as best we could cover (with info from the devs and other official sources). Because we eventually needed to get a snack and a bio break.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

From the acclaimed team behind Blasphemous, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound successfully unites the classic lore and gameplay of the Tecmo-developed (now Koei Tecmo) Ninja Gaiden series from the 8-bit era with the depth and intensity of the modern 3D entries. The best of both eras come together to create an epic and thrilling adventure. Our story begins when Ryu Hayabusa journeys to America to honor his father's will. While he is away, the barrier between the human and the demon worlds suddenly shatters, unleashing a terrifying army upon the Hayabusa Village, which now faces an unprecedented threat in Ryu's absence. To stand against this new threat, Kenji Mozu, a young ninja from the Hayabusa Village, rises to the challenge!

One Move Away

One Move Away is a cozy, first-person puzzle game where you pack your belongings for another move and embark on a new chapter in life. With each move, you step into the lives of three unique characters, uncovering their personal stories through the items they take with them—or leave behind.

Slay The Spire II

The iconic roguelike deckbuilder returns. Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, and discover relics of immense power in Slay the Spire II! Return to the Spire and face friends and foes in this sequel to the quintessential roguelike deckbuilder. How high will you ascend… and what truths lie at the top?

Dave The Diver: In The Jungle

Unseen mysteries, untold secrets! Join Dave and his friends in this new DLC as they explore a whole new world—right in the jungle! A new story unfolds as the Blue Hole gang gathers together for yet another adventure. Coming late 2025.

Thick As Thieves

Set in an alternate-history metropolis where technology clashes with magic, Thick As Thieves immerses you in a complex, detailed world of glittering wealth, a thriving criminal underclass, and a touch of magic. As the upper class amasses wealth and power while the lower class struggles to survive, you weave your way through both worlds, pursuing treasure and glory with stealth and cunning. Players engage in a unique competitive multiplayer experience where infiltration, theft, and escape drive success. The game rewards clever tactics, planning, and improvisation. Thick As Thieves exemplifies OtherSide's commitment to player-driven agency, creating an experience where each playstyle can unfold uniquely in a vibrant world.

Shadow Labrynth

Shadow Labyrinth is a 2D action platformer and a genre-twisting alternate take on the iconic Pac-Man. As The Swordsman, you wake on a mysterious planet amidst relics of wars past. To survive, you will discover secrets, consume your enemies, and grow from prey to apex predator. As Swordsman No. 8, awoken by a floating yellow orb, PUCK, on a mysterious planet where relics from past wars remain, you are chosen to become the instrument of its will. To survive, you will discover many secrets, start preying on your enemies, and become the apex predator as you embrace your true purpose.

Steel Paws

(The studio behind this game decided not to release any information about it at the time it was announced)

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game

Embark on a cozy adventure in Tales of the Shire, where you experience the quiet life of a Hobbit in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth. Begin by creating your unique Hobbit avatar, choosing from a variety of very Hobbit-specific features to express yourself – including foot-hair styles and personality 'moods' that bring your character to life. Perhaps your Hobbit is a friendly soul with fiery red hair, a cute button nose, and bright green eyes? Or maybe your Hobbit is more of a Sackville curmudgeon with a broad nose and balding hair! The choice is yours. Then, set out to make your home in sleepy Bywater and enjoy the simple pleasures of life in the Shire.

Stalcraft: X Operations

(The studio behind this game decided not to release any information about it at the time it was announced)

Midnight Murder Club

In Midnight Murder Club, the unique pitch-black gameplay has players slowly creeping through the inky darkness of an old Victorian mansion, armed with only a flashlight and revolver, trying to complete their mission and survive. As they navigate through the dark hallways, they must keep an eye out for other club members who might be hiding in the shadows, more than willing to kill to be the last ones standing. Midnight Murder Club is a new heart-pounding and hilarious first-person shooter party game for friends.

Kyora

Cross into a realm of ruins, where every pixel is a tool to create something new. Mine precious resources, craft physics-altering wands, take on powerful bosses, and build your base by terraforming the world around you. Journey into the unexpected, in a procedurally-generated open world. Carve into the earth or sculpt toward the sky in search of magical materials. Craft matter-manipulating wands, upgrade your gear, and take on the powerful bosses in control of each biome: the Heralds.

Rematch

Control one player on your team and compete in fast-paced 5v5 matches from an immersive third-person perspective. Team up with your friends and join the action.

Solasta II

Decades after the events of Solasta: Crown of the Magister, Solasta II transports players to the vibrant high-fantasy realm of Neokos—a land of breathtaking beauty teetering on the edge of ruin at the hands of Shadwyn, an all-powerful being brought to life by Amelia Tyler. As her endless tide of corruption spreads across the continent, a band of valiant adventurers rises to the challenge. While navigating towering landscapes to contending with political factions vying for power and fighting fearsome foes, players must make wise decisions to end an ancient feud before it engulfs the lands in bloodshed and strife.

The Witcher IV

(CD Projekt Red decided not to release any information about it at the time it was announced)

Elden Ring Nightreign

Players take on the night together in an all-new experience from the team at FromSoftware. Elden Ring Nightreign will be a multiplayer-focused return to Roundtable Hold, set in a universe parallel to the events of Elden Ring. Players must choose from eight unique characters, each with their own unique abilities and powerful Ultimates. Their journeys take them to Limveld, an ever-changing map, where they will have to make split-second decisions when it comes to combat and exploration in the face of a night cycle that shrinks the map with the coming Night's Tide. At the end of each night, players will face a powerful boss and, if victorious, awaken to bigger challenges. Each session will culminate in the third night when they must face off against the chosen Nightlord. Individuals can fight the night alone, but strength will come in numbers. Nightfarers must learn to cooperate to take down these challenges, combining their unique abilities together for an unparalleled experience in the Elden Ring universe. All is not lost for those who fall in defeat. Unsuccessful runs will grant players relics to allow them to customize and upgrade their characters tailored to their personal play styles.

Catly

Catly is an interactive adventure starring beautiful and hyper-realistic cats coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Apple Watch – because everyone deserves a cat anywhere, anytime. The game is a love letter to cats, made for cat lovers by cat lovers. Every encounter celebrates cat mannerisms that showcase cats' playfulness, grace, coziness, and of course, mischief. Catly is about authentic companionship and empowering cats to accomplish feats that cat lovers normally can only dream of. Solo and multiplayer adventures and quests are full of thrilling exploration and world-crafting with endearing, stylish cat companions.

Untitled Game by Fumito Ueda

genDESIGN is led by visionary game director Fumito Ueda and composed of a team of veteran developers from Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian. The Tokyo-based studio led all creative efforts under genDESIGN for their most recent release, The Last Guardian. Published by Epic Games, genDESIGN's upcoming title will be available on the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles for the first time.

The Outer Worlds 2

The Outer Worlds 2 is the eagerly-awaited sequel to the award-winning first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment (just look at the exciting number of dashes in this sentence!). Time to clear your calendar – get ready for an action-packed adventure with a new crew, new weapons, and new enemies in a new colony! So much newness! As a daring and most likely good-looking Earth Directorate agent, you must uncover the source of devastating rifts threatening to destroy all of humanity. Your investigation leads to Arcadia, home of skip drive technology, where the fate of the colony, and ultimately the entire galaxy, rests on your decisions—your strengths, your flaws, your crew, and the factions you choose to trust.

Civilization VII

In Civilization VII, your strategic decisions shape the unique cultural lineage of your evolving empire. Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history and steer the course of your story by choosing a new civilization to represent your empire in each Age of human advancement. Construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, improve your civilization with technological breakthroughs, and conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations as you explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Pursue prosperity in an immersive solo experience or play with others in online multiplayer. Whether you choose to follow a path rooted in history or reimagine possibilities to chart your own way forward, build something you believe in and create a legacy that echoes through the Ages in Civilization VII.

Split Fiction

In Split Fiction, players will discover a variety of sci-fi and fantasy mechanics and abilities. Escape a sun that's going supernova, challenge a monkey to a dance battle, try out some cool hoverboard tricks, fight an evil kitty and ride everything from gravity bikes to a sandshark. With worlds that are entirely different from each other, surprising challenges await players at every turn. Mio and Zoe are contrasting writers, one of sci-fi and the other of fantasy, who become trapped in their own stories after being hooked up to a machine designed to steal their creative ideas. Jumping back and forth between worlds, they'll have to work together and master a variety of abilities in order to break free with their memories intact.

FragPunk

FragPunk is a fast-paced 5v5 hero shooter with powerup cards that change the rules of each round! Choose your hero, your weapons, and pick from a selection of cards that dramatically change the rules of engagement! Bend the rules with Shard Cards! Discover over 100 Shard Cards with an activatable selection that changes every round creating new and unique combinations that create infinite possibilities! Cards can amplify your jump height, reverse the roles of attackers and defenders, engulf your bullets in flame or turn them into chain lightning, and even may resurrect you and your team!

Steel Hunters

Set in a futuristic world, Steel Hunters tells the story of humanity's fight for survival following a catastrophic event. To secure a rare extraterrestrial resource called Starfall, Hunters were created. In their clash for domination, Corporations and Factions transformed Hunters into fearsome combat machines, used in the race to conquer the scarce resource across the ruins of a green but abandoned Earth. The game offers an intense mech power fantasy where you control formidable mechanical giants – Hunters – and participate in action-packed battles, pursuing various objectives to level up and acquire gear. Each Hunter comes with its own distinct playstyle, unique ability kits and progression systems that allow for a variety of strategy and tactics to outmatch opponents as they push toward the final showdown at the extraction point.

Blackfrost: The Long Dark II

A year after the Aurora's appearance and the world went dark, the people of Harmont and its vast wild environs struggle to survive the Quiet Apocalypse. Survive alone or with others against a host of new hazards and a fresh new survival sandbox from a pioneer of the genre. Live together. Die alone.

Borderlands IV

Borderlands 4 is the most ambitious Borderlands to date, lovingly hand-crafted by the development studio that first forged the looter shooter genre. The title evolves the series' gameplay and storytelling in new ways while delivering on the quintessential Borderlands experience fans know and love.

Final Fantasy XVI x Tekken 8 Crossover

Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy XVI will be the first guest character coming to Tekken 8. This marks the fourth DLC playable character since the game's launch in January of this year, rounding out the thrilling lineup for its debut season. In addition to Clive Rosfield, the new battle stage Phoenix Gate is also introduced in Tekken 8, a pivotal location from Final Fantasy XVI where tragic events reshaped the destiny of the game's main character. The stage's destruction, brought to life through Eikons and stunning special effects, mirrors key moments of his journey to confront his past.

Splitgate 2

Fast-paced first-person combat and portal-hopping movement are back in Splitgate 2, the sequel to the acclaimed 2021 smash hit, bringing players the best gameplay, guns and portals in the genre. In the future, the world's most popular sport is Splitgate, where three factions battle for dominance. Pick from one of the sport's all-stars, each from one of three classes with their own unique abilities, and claim the top spot by out-porting your enemies, crossing maps in a second, and gaining the tactical edge with unique angles. In these fast-paced fights, will you work with your team to secure the win or stand alone as the top competitor?

Mecha Break

Mecha Break puts players in the pilot seat of their own customized mechs as they dive into a clash of steel and plasma unlike any other. Featuring mech designs from esteemed artists Takayuki Yanase (Metal Gear, Gundam, Armored Core, Death Stranding) and Junya Ishigaki (Xenogears, Gundam, Macross), players will have the opportunity to dive into seamless, electrifying gameplay across 3v3 Arena, 6v6 Battlefield, and up to 60-player PvEvP game modes. Mecha Break's cosmetic customization, player-created pilots, a wide array of mech and weapon types, and three distinct game modes will keep players engaged for hundreds of hours. An array of attacker, brawler, defender, sniper, and support mechs, each with unique playstyles and toolsets, will further deepen the player's attachment to their favorite mechs.

Virtua Fighter 6

(SEGA decided not to release any information about it at the time it was announced; more info to be released on December 13)

Project Century

(SEGA and Ryu ga Gotoku Studio decided not to release any information about it at the time it was announced)

Turok Origins

Turok: Origins revives the legendary game franchise's action and spirit while bringing it forward into the modern era with a completely new look, story, and gameplay. Players will take on the role of fierce Turok warriors to face off against ferocious dinosaurs and a terrifying alien threat that seeks to destroy all human life in the galaxy. Fans can unleash devastating attacks on enemies with weapons and abilities, and harness fallen enemies' DNA to upgrade their arsenal. Players will embark on a high-stakes adventure — solo or with friends — to unravel mysteries that hold the key to saving humanity.

Helldivers II: Omens of Tyranny

These are dark times for freedom-loving citizens everywhere. Our galaxy grows cold from the embrace of old enemies returning and darkens with the threat of new horrors emerging. At the end of the First Galactic War, the Helldivers worked together to eradicate the Illuminate. We believed we were successful, and for nearly 100 years, we have lived in relative peace, holding the Terminid and Automaton threats at bay. Thanks to our continued recruitment and training of new Helldivers, we have held these two fronts with complete, unmitigated success. But now the Illuminate has emerged seemingly out of nowhere. Even though we don't know the true origin of the invasion, we have no choice now but to suppress three factions in the Galactic War.

Warframe 1999

Enter a brand new era of Warframe by traveling back to Earth in 1999 and discovering a grungy, alternate world littered with secrets. Narratively team up with a cast of six different iconic Protoframes in order to track down Dr. Entrati before the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve.

Palword: Feybreak

Palworld is currently being sued by Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. So who knows how long the game will be around. New content arrives on December 23. Enjoy it while you can.

Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is a free-to-play, cross-platform, open-world action RPG that emphasizes dynamic movement and freedom of exploration on a mysterious, post-cataclysmic, sci-fi planet. Engage in fast-paced PVE combat that focuses on special dodge, parry, and counter mechanics. Wuthering Waves hosts a deep storyline, breathtaking art and atmosphere, and addictive action-RPG combat that is suitable for novice and veteran RPG players alike. Wuthering Waves features plenty of fierce opponents and captivating quests that unfold in the game's vast world.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Onimusha: Way of the Sword takes place in Kyoto during the early Edo period. In this time of relative peace for Japan, Malice has befallen the ancient city. Twisted into an eerie and unsettling place, Kyoto has been infested by the demonic Genma. In the debut trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword, a lone samurai armed with the Oni Gauntlet engages in fierce, blood-soaked sword fights with these hellish creatures from another world.

The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore action RPG based on the Dungeon Fighter Online (DnF) universe, Nexon's flagship IP with more than 800 million players worldwide. Set 800 years before the events of DnF, the game unfolds on the continent of Arad and explores the untold story of Khazan, the first Berserker. Players will experience Khazan's legendary journey firsthand as they master intricate and engaging combat mechanics and strategic battles that bring his epic tale to life.

Dungeon & Fighter: Arad

Dungeon & Fighter: Arad is a brand new title developed by NEXON Games and published by NEXON Korea for PC, mobile and console. This open world action-adventure RPG utilizes the Dungeon & Fighter (DNF) IP, which boasts over 850 million players worldwide, and expands upon the 'Dungeon & Fighter' universe with an appealing new narrative never before seen in the series. Dungeon&Fighter: ARAD features action packed combat, engaging characters and a stunning open world filled with monsters and puzzles for players to experience, all backed by the powerful Unreal Engine 5.

Dying Light: The Beast

Meet the Baron: an emotionless, calculating, but brilliant scientist. Brace yourself to encounter the biggest threat Kyle Crane has ever faced – the man who brutally experimented on him for over a decade. His real name is Marius Fischer, the last descendant of a noble big pharma dynasty from Castor Woods. Convinced that the remnants of humanity who survived the outbreak are weak, he sees it as his moral right and highest duty to restore order. To achieve this, he's deep into experimenting with sinister virus strains, pursuing his grand design that still remains a mystery to everyone, including Kyle Crane, who is nothing but a tiny piece in the vast puzzle the Baron is putting together. He doesn't revel in the pain he is causing, but accepts the necessity of the suffering inflicted on his subjects as a mere side effect needed to succeed in his trials. After all, the greater good justifies all means.

Showdown 1896: Post Malone 's Murder Circus

Theft, kidnapping, fraud and murder were all on the bill along with the regular circus acts, and soon the Circus was left to play venues where the audiences weren't so picky – or so moral. But a HelioStone was gifted to the Ringmaster, a cursed artifact that has corrupted the Circus and all who come near it. Moved by its malign influence, the Murder Circus has manifested in the Louisiana wetlands and appeared in the Mammon's Gulch, bringing a host of new threats for Hunters to face. The former Ringmaster turned Deposed King is on the chase to track and destroy the HelioStone. And he brings others along with him – bounty hunters, desperadoes, and you.

Squid Game: Unleashed

You win some, you die some. Use skill and killer instinct to survive twisted competitions in this multiplayer action game inspired by the hit series. Prepare for fast, heart-pounding action and brutal competition in this multiplayer battle royale game. Play with friends (or enemies) online and see if you have what it takes to outlast and defeat all the other contestants in each twisted tournament. With deadly challenges you'll recognize from "Squid Game," the series, and more new games inspired by classic childhood activities, each round is a dark trip down memory lane. Can you make it through playtime alive?

Stage Fright

From the creators of the worldwide sensation Overcooked! comes Stage Fright, an all-new cooperative experience for two players. Take your friend on an amazing adventure as you explore, solve escape rooms, overcome fiendish obstacles, and unravel an ancient mystery.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

King Robert Baratheon, First of his Name, is dead. As the Lannisters desperately cling to the Iron Throne, the war between those who would claim it for themselves hurtles towards its final act. The king's brother, Stannis Baratheon, gathers his forces for a final assault, while the vast, frozen lands of the North smolder after the betrayal at the Red Wedding. When kings squabble, it's the realm that bleeds. And while blacksmiths, farmers and beggars suffer, the Great Houses of Westeros continue with their plots and schemes…

Monster Hunter Now: Season 4

As winter's chill sets in, get ready for updates that will keep your hunts blazing hot. Let's brave the cold and keep hunting this winter! Get ready to hunt in the all-new tundra habitat! Here, you'll encounter hereto undiscovered monsters like Tigrex, Lagombi, Volvidon, and Somnacanth, as well as returning monsters like Barioth and small monsters Wulg and Cortos, all of whom haven't been seen since the spring. Tigrex, Volvidon, and Somnacanth will appear on the field once you have unlocked them in urgent quests that occur within each chapter of the Season 4 story quest.

Double Dragon Revive

In Double Dragon Revive, players will find modern belt-scroll action and exhilarating gameplay. Both longtime fans and newcomers to the series will once again be able to experience the action-packed thrills of Billy and Jimmy Lee as they face off against a variety of powerful foes from their past! The new title features the same intuitive gameplay fans expect, with refined controls that leverage the advanced power and technical capabilities of today's platforms. Throughout Double Dragon Revive's updated stages, players will find themselves adapting their combat skills and picking up scattered weapons in the midst of battle, creating new opportunities to gain the upper hand.

Solo Leveling: Arise

Webtoon with 14.3 billion views will make its first appearance as an action RPG! Game On A Whole New Level, Solo Leveling: Arise. From the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind to the world's strongest hunter, play as Jinwoo and experience the journey yourself! Adventure through the gripping story of the original work and discover all-new stories developed for the game!

Screamer

Embracing the trailblazing spirit of the original, Milestone has reimagined its most iconic IP, combining over 30 years of expertise in racing games to craft a brand-new experience with standout fighting mechanics destined to leave a lasting impact on the genre, just as the original did in the '90s. This brand-new Screamer seamlessly blends high-octane arcade action with revolutionary gameplay dynamics and a deep storyline enriched by interwoven character arcs. Drawing inspiration from anime and manga from the '80s and '90s, the game's narrative and visual framework will be its beating heart and soul. The game features contributions from industry-leading partners, including animated cutscenes created in collaboration with Polygon Pictures—one of the oldest and most renowned Japanese animation studios—and the acclaimed American actor Troy Baker, one of gaming's most recognizable voices. Combining plot themes of human will, revenge, love, and greed with classic sci-fi imagery, Screamer immerses players in the clash between personal desires and external forces that seek to control them. This journey unfolds through the eyes of a diverse cast of characters involved in a street racing tournament organized by a mysterious figure.

The Last Of Us Part II Remastered

Experience the winner of over 300 Game of the Year awards now with an array of technical enhancements that make The Last of Us Part II Remastered the definitive way to play Ellie and Abby's critically acclaimed story. Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure.

Den of Wolves

Den of Wolves is a co-op heist FPS from the creator of Payday: The Heist, Payday 2 and GTFO. In this techno-thriller you and your friends operate as criminals for hire in the conflicts between rival corporations in Midway City. Gather your crew, design the plan, gear up and execute the heist.

Zenless Zone Zero – TGA

(HoYoverse decided not to release any information about it at the time it was announced)

Honkai: Star Rail – Version 3.0

(THoYoverse decided not to release any information about it at the time it was announced)

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds

(SEGA decided not to release any information about it at the time it was announced)

Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country introduces a new, original protagonist for players to embody. Enzo's story unfolds in a time when skill with a stiletto blade was a deadly asset, a lupara sawed-off shotgun was a go-to firearm, murderous vendettas raged for decades, and mafiosi patrolled their protection rackets on foot, horseback, or behind the wheel of turn-of-the-century motorcars. Through grit and determination, Enzo has survived a childhood of indentured labor in Sicily's hellish sulfur mines. Now, through a twist of fate, he has the opportunity to join Don Torrisi's crime family, and will do whatever it takes to carve out a better life for himself. By swearing an oath, Enzo has committed himself to the Torrisi family's code of honor, with all the power and hardship it entails. He must never forget this simple truth: Family Takes Sacrifice.

Infinity Nikki

Discover a cozy, whimsical, open-world adventure where fashion meets exploration. Join Nikki and her loyal companion Momo as they unravel mysteries, take on platforming challenges, and compete in dazzling fashion contests. Whether gliding across stunning landscapes, solving puzzles, grooming adorable pets, or uncovering hidden secrets like ghost trains and soaring paper cranes, Infinity Nikki offers endless charm and surprises for players to enjoy.

Ōkami Sequel

Released in 2006, the critically-acclaimed Ōkami won the hearts of players around the world. Today, at The Game Awards 2024, and to the surprise and delight of viewers from around the world, Capcom announced that this classic action-adventure series has a brand new title in the works. Hideki Kamiya, director of the beloved original Ōkami, returns as director for this new Ōkami project, which is being co-developed among multiple studios that include various staff members of the original Ōkami, including M-TWO Inc., Machine Head Works Inc., and CLOVERS Inc., the last of which Hideki Kamiya is a member of. Amaterasu and friends will return for another heartwarming story packed with thrilling adventures in a unique Japanese-style setting. What will their next adventure be like? It will be some time before we have more to share, but the entire development team hopes that fans and newcomers alike look forward to this project.

Dispatch

Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy where choices matter. Manage a dysfunctional team of misfit heroes and strategize who to send to emergencies around the city, all while balancing office politics, personal relationships, and your own quest to become a hero. You play as Robert Robertson, AKA Mecha Man, whose mech-suit is destroyed in a battle against his nemesis, forcing him to take a job at a superhero dispatch center: not as a hero, but a dispatcher. In charge of rehabilitating a group of ex-supervillains, you must manage your roster while navigating office relationships and rebuilding your suit for a shot at revenge.

Killing Floor 3

Killing Floor 3 is the next installment in the legendary co-op action/horror FPS series. The year is 2091, 70 years after the events in Killing Floor 2, and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bio-engineered monstrosities called Zeds. Now, the only thing standing between these infernal creations and the future of humanity is the rebel rogue group known as Nightfall. This intense first-person shooter puts players in the role of a Nightfall specialist, joining forces with up to five teammates as they battle through a war-ravaged, dystopian future, surviving unrelenting waves of Zeds, unlocking new skills, and building the ultimate arsenal.

Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert is an upcoming open-world action adventure being developed by Pearl Abyss for both console and PC, which will combine elements of narrative-driven single-player games with online multiplayer functionality. Built on Pearl Abyss' proprietary, next-gen engine, Crimson Desert will deliver high-fidelity graphics and game features and a highly immersive gameplay experience. A story of survival, Crimson Desert follows a group of struggling mercenaries and the many characters who cross their paths in the vast continent of Pywel. This is a world where heroes are made, but not without incredible hardship, pain, and perseverance. Through vibrant storytelling and intense action, Crimson Desert depicts realistic characters and narratives that revolve around the members of the Greymane Free Company fighting to achieve their noble mission. Experience the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel, where you will witness the conflicts and epic sagas surrounding Kliff, the leader of the Greymanes, as his mission takes him on an unforgettable journey.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is the newest franchise in development for the PlayStation 5 console from Naughty Dog, the studio behind acclaimed series like The Last of Us and UNCHARTED. Set thousands of years in the future, Intergalactic puts players into the role of Jordan A. Mun, a dangerous bounty hunter who ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago. Jordan will have to use all her skills and wits if she hopes to be the first person in over 600 years to leave its orbit.

