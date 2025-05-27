Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: All Will Fall, Drill Core, Duckside, Ferocious, Hello Neighbor 3, Hozy, Kingmakers, Of Ask & Steel, sand, SpeedRunners2: King of Speed, Streets Of Rogue 2, The King is Watching, tinyBuild Connect 2025, Trainfort, Voin

Everything Revealed During The tinyBuild Connect 2025

The crew at tinyBuild Games held their annual tinyBuild Connect 2025 livestream, showing reveals and updates for over a dozen games

The folks over at tinyBuild Games held their annual livestream around Summer Game Fest, as we got a look at new and updated titles during the tinyBuild Connect 2025. Unlike other livestreams we're going to be seeing over the next few weeks, they didn't take up a ton of our time or slam us with 50+ trailers. Instead, we got a couple of new game reveals and several updates to titles the company is publishing. Fourteen titles in all, which was a great change of pace compared to others we've already dealt with. We have a rundown of all the titles they showed off today, and you can watch the video of the livestream above.

All Will Fall

A post-apocalyptic city builder where every structure can collapse. Master a unique physics-based 3D construction system, create a sprawling vertical settlement on water, scavenge for resources, explore the ocean, and ensure the survival of your colony by making difficult yet necessary decisions. The world is dying, overtaken by the endless ocean. You are the leader of a small group of survivors stranded on a rusty boat. You find a small land area, solid enough to serve as a building foundation. And now, step by step, you build a city. This city will go up to the sky, weather many storms, and become a home for the last remnants of humanity. For your people.

Drill Core

Corporate greed meets strategic planet-mining in Drill Core! Drill to the heart of planets while managing workers, researching cutting-edge tech, and fortifying against alien attacks. Will you prioritize efficiency and risk your workers' safety, or focus on defense for survival? Are you ready to lead a team of exceptional talent in one of the most challenging environments known to humankind? At DrillCore, we're not just mining minerals; we're safeguarding the future. We're looking for strategic minds and resourceful leaders to manage our cutting-edge operations. Do you have what it takes to make every decision count in the race to profits & earnings against climate collapse? Your 'Exciting' Mission: Lead, Manage, Innovate!

Duckside

Imagine DayZ or Rust, but you're a duck. A persistent world survival game with PVP, PVE, crafting, base building and hat wearing ducks, wielding weapons. Wake up at the quack of dawn and put those webbed feet to use or take flight across an expansive island, where valuable resources and egg-citing treasures await any lucky duckys fortunate enough to discover them.

Ferocious

Wake up on an uncharted island where the world feels alive and unpredictable. From ancient ruins to apex predators, every element of the environment shapes your fight for survival. Explore, adapt, and use the island's dangers to your advantage. This isn't just a setting—it's a relentless, ever-changing force that challenges and rewards those who dare to uncover its secrets.

Hello Neighbor 3

A cozy yet eerie adventure, where every path is the right one, and every action leads to discovery. Arriving in Raven Brooks as a stranger with no ties to this place, you find yourself in a forgotten, half-abandoned town where every citizen has relations, desires, and goals. Your actions will ripple through the town, changing the course of events…

Hozy

After things go south in the big city, you return to your quiet hometown. Once lively, it now feels faded and forgotten. But in the stillness, you find something unexpected — a new passion. Room by room, apartment by apartment, you clean, paint, and restore what was lost. Not just homes, but memories and stories. Not just buildings, but the whole community. Immerse yourself in the cozy atmosphere. Every small action delivers a micro-dopamine hit and a tiny "aha!" moment. Plants sway, music players can be turned on, and trash realistically tumbles in and out of the bin. Open the window to hear the natural sounds louder and invite the wind to play with dust particles.

Kingmakers

You're the last hope in a dying world. Travel back 500 years, to medieval England, in order to change the course of a bloody war and maybe, if you're lucky, stave off the apocalypse. Can you tip the scales of history and create a new timeline? Go back in time to a war-torn medieval era with a vast arsenal of modern weapons, change the course of history, and save the future in this epic action/strategy sandbox. Build your kingdom, grab a gun, and lead an army of thousands into massive, real-time simulated battles — solo or in co-op.

Of Ash & Steel

Of Ash & Steel is an immersive third-person open-world RPG created by a passionate team that values the essence of classic old-school RPGs and modern designs. Explore the lands of a once-prosperous island, hone your combat skills, and survive in the unforgiving realm of the Kingdom of the Seven. Learn to stand up for yourself using different combat stances, environments, and active skills. Tailor your fighting style to suit you, from the agile rapier wielder to a heavy armour-clad knight, or create something unique!

Sand

Sand is an open-world PvPvE extraction shooter where players operate giant walkers across the post-apocalyptic dunes of a fallen planet. Battle rival players, explore, loot and extract valuable resources in a hostile, ever-changing world. In order to effectively traverse this harsh and dangerous planet, you will design and deploy Tramplers, gigantic walking bases that will shield you from the elements, defend you and your loot against other players and destroy anything that obstructs your pursuit of becoming the most notorious pirate upon the dunes!

SpeedRunners2: King of Speed

The original multiplayer gameplay formula of SpeedRunners is timeless, unofficially dubbed as the 'Mario Kart of 2D platformers'. With the sequel, our goal is to carefully bring this unique 'SpeedRunners feel' into the new era without compromising on the depth and fluidity of the movement system while still keeping it easy to grasp. On top of that, King of Speed introduces vibrant high-definition graphics and improved netcode. Outrun, outjump, and outsmart your rivals in cutthroat online/local races, now up to eight players. Master the movement, learn meticulously designed maps, use powerful pick-ups, swing around with a grappling hook, and don't get knocked off-screen!

Streets of Rogue 2

Streets of Rogue 2 invites you to a living, unpredictable, open world where anything is possible. Go solo or team up with friends and embark on a wild adventure to take down a corrupt president – any way you want! If you love freedom-focused, story-generating sandbox games like Rimworld, Valheim, Stardew Valley, Kenshi, Terraria, or Dwarf Fortress, you'll feel right at home in Streets of Rogue 2. This is an engrossing, uncompromising, systems-driven experience that allows players to interact with the world in countless fun ways.

The King is Watching

Ah, my glorious kingdom! A land where peasants toil, miners dig, and knights train… but only when I look at them! My gaze is law—progress thrives where I watch, but the moment I turn away? Laziness! Chaos! I must choose wisely: should I focus on the fields for food, the mines for riches, or the barracks for defense? With resources, I can even expand my all-seeing gaze, ensuring my kingdom flourishes… and that no one slacks off under my rule! The King is Watching is a roguelite kingdom builder. Rule by the power of your royal gaze! Decide between producing resources, training armies, or balancing both, while adapting to unique events every run.

Trainfort

Trainfort is an open-world co-op survival crafting game. As a dwarf nomad, hit the road in this post-apocalyptic world with your bearded mates. Build a moving steam engine, pack your base with you, and explore the wilderness. The country is big, your legs are short, but you gotta keep moving!

Voin

In this shadowed world, secrets lie buried deep, and dangers wait in silence. Hordes rise against me, yet I cleave through them with elemental fury. I master the primal forces, bending chaos to my will. In this moment of convergence, I discover my true self, a being forged in both fury and beauty. This is my dominion now. Crafted by a solo developer, Voin is a first-person hack-and-slash. Cleave through hordes of enemies in fast-paced combat. Explore dark fantasy realms filled with secrets and dangers. Discover powerful gear and weapons, and face menacing bosses in your quest to cleanse a broken world.

