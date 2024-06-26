Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: UploadVR Showcase

Everything Revealed During The UploadVR Showcase – Summer 2024

Yet another summertime video game showcase took place today, as we saw several VR titles in the UploadVR Showcase - Summer 2024.

Article Summary UploadVR Showcase Summer 2024 unveils nearly 50 VR titles with game details.

Introducing diverse genres from rhythm games like Smash Drums to the opera-based Maestro.

Highlights include mixed-reality experiences and new content for established VR hits.

Big updates teased for games like Bulletstorm VR and new entries like Starwave announced.

We're still in the Summer of 2024, which means the gaming livestreams are not over. As we saw today from the UploadVR Showcase – Summer 2024 stream. Almost 50 different VR titles were highlighted, some making their debut, while others providing updates on their releases status, or some promoting new content on the way. We have the full list of everything they mentioned on today's stream for you below.

Smash Drums

Embark on an epic drumming journey that will have you destroying multiple environments through chaos and flames! Be prepared to smash drums to 58 great rock songs, and more to come!

Maestro

Step into a gorgeous opera house with Maestro, the VR orchestra conducting rhythm game that's the essence of high-society sophistication. Maestro uses gestural controls to put you in charge of an orchestra in an immersive world where every movement shapes the symphony. There's an army of elite musicians at your beck and call and an audience of thousands waiting to hear your latest masterpiece. What could possibly go wrong?

Laser Dance

Laser Dance is a mixed-reality game that turns your living room into a laser obstacle course. Players move between two buttons on opposite ends of their living room, traversing a sequence of laser patterns which adapt to the room's size and layout. Easy to learn but hard to master, Laser Dance's deceptively simple gameplay makes for a perfect party game to get newcomers and seasoned VR players moving in mixed reality!

Starship Home

Turn your home into a starship, then turn your starship into a home! Starship Home empowers you to transform your physical environment (viewed through the passthrough cameras) into a starship ready to launch into the stars. Players will travel through hyperspace between planets, gather alien plants needing care, and receive transmissions from friendly aliens, all while unraveling the mystery of a sinister blight that threatens plant life across the galaxy.

CoasterMania

CoasterMania is a physics-based VR rollercoaster game where you create the ride of your life! Use wacky contraptions and elements to fly through the sky, then experience your creation by jumping in the front seat.

Pencil!

Pencil! is a Mixed Reality app that helps you learn how to draw! Follow step-by-step lessons to learn the fundamentals or use your creativity to draw still life in free-draw mode!

Disembodied

Disembodied is a third person MR platform game where the main character is your disembodied hands. Using just hand tracking you must manoeuvre them through small levels featuring various mechanics and challenges.

Airspace Defender

Your city is being bombed and you must intercept incoming missiles. Pinch anywhere in the airspace to launch a missile! When it reaches its destination, it leaves a lingering volumetric explosion that can cause chain reactions.

Dig VR

Starting off with nothing more than a mini-digger and a dream, players will dig deep to uncover a new passion in the charming town of Diglington. Start small before picking up the keys to a colossal machine with a diverse set of attachments to overcome the most challenging of jobs.

Wallace & Gromit Walkabout Mini Golf

A Wallace & Gromit mini golf course full of silly contraptions is on the way from the developers of Walkabout Mini Golf.

Underworld Overseer

Become the master of your dungeon, command your army of demons, expand your territory, place strategic traps and defeat waves of adventurers with your powerful spells.

Thrasher

Thrasher is a mind-melting arcade action odyssey and visceral audiovisual experience. With the wave of your hand, guide a magnificent space eel through breathtaking and unsettling landscapes. Swoop, dash and thrash to defeat wild bosses in the ultimate race for survival. THRASHER is supported by Creature (Cubism, The Light Brigade, Budget Cuts), a new label helping bring innovative projects to life.

What The Bat? (Free Update)

The update comes as a very strange love letter to Hollywood, set in the wonderful capital of baseball movie-making: BATTYWOOD! Tackle 18 new levels containing 100+ new physical puzzles with new movie-inspired chapters that let you play baseball in Western movies, jump the shark, meet the stunt sheep, disarm bombs, solve crimes, throw a ring into a volcano, cook ratatouille, and find love.

Lovesick

Middle-America, 1999. After a grueling tour that has left them emotionally drained and flat broke, the four members of The New Agenda make it back to their dilapidated home, they have nothing in the fridge, nothing in the bank, and nothing in the future but a whole bunch of questions. "How the hell are we gonna scrap together next month's rent?" the drummer, Tommi, asks the group. "Well maybe we'd have some cash if we had an album to tour," says Dom, lead guitar and vocals, "When is Nik going to finally finish writing something?" Nik shouts back from the kitchen, "I'm WORKING on—" but Tommi cuts her off. "How are we supposed to book a show if nobody ever wants to practice?" They're still after an elusive full-length album and they can't even survive a band practice without tearing each other apart. Just when they thought things couldn't get worse, a supernatural event dubbed "the Feedback" plunges them all into a twisted alternate reality.

MiRacle Pool

Pool is best played in MR. Confidently move through your real room to line up the perfect shot. Learn fast with our intuitive aim, lock and shoot mechanic. Earn XP, rank up and unlock new table designs, balls, cues and more! Also improve your competitive rating with multiplayer matches.

Memoreum

On a dying Earth, as humanity's last hope, a colony spaceship is launched on a critical mission to seek out a new home among the stars. But amidst the vast expanse of space, a cataclysmic event has plunged the ship and its inhabitants into an unfathomable nightmare. Now you are tasked with unraveling the mysteries that have plagued the vessel and its crew, fighting to adapt and survive against unimaginable odds, all while charting a course towards salvation amidst the cosmic abyss. The journey through Memoreum is not just about surviving; it's about piecing together a dark and twisted narrative that will leave you questioning everything.

Hide The Corpse

In Hide the Corpse, you'll find yourself knee-deep in a far-out situation, don't freak out! Locked in a room, you've got 4 minutes, a body and a whole load of wacky furniture. In this hilarious 1970s VR adventure, it's your job to hide the body before time runs out and the cops burst through the door… But here's the twist – we're talking wild physics, funky furniture, and a clock that's tickin' faster than a disco beat. Grab, drag, and contort the corpse and the interactive environment in increasingly creative and desperate attempts to hide a body!

Convrgence

Convrgence is an immersive single-player VR shooter with survival and horror elements. Explore the Chernokamensk exclusion zone: scavenge for loot, fight bandits and hunt for mystical artifacts. However be sure to return to base before duskfall, for when night arrives the hunter becomes the hunted.

Does It Stack?

Get creative in Does It Stack? — a physics-based VR puzzle game with an explosive twist! Craft increasingly absurd towers that joyfully defy the laws of physics using a treasure trove of wonky stuff.

Metal: Hellslinger VR

The demo features the brand-new lobby, an immersive new location from which you can select your level, music, loadout, and more. The demo features Voke and Stygia, the two first missions in the game, along with four weapons; Paz, your loyal and loquacious skull, who will also sear your enemies with fiery bolts; Terminus, a wickedly agile sword; The Hounds, a set of demonic twin pistols; and Persephone, a shotgun with a thunderous bark to match both its bite and the beat. All the weapons can be aimed freely in full VR. Shoot to the beat and – if you have a free hand – show your enemy the sign of the horns before you blast them away. Just like in the original game, each weapon has its own powerful ultimate that unleashes havoc on the enemy, such as the double-time tempo slashes of Terminus, or the stunning lightning strike of Paz.

Homeworld: Vast Reaches

Immerse yourself in a bold new story in the beloved Homeworld saga that brings real-time strategic space battles to VR. In Homeworld: Vast Reaches you play as Fleet Command, controlling your ships in vicious combat against a mysterious new enemy. Through a dramatic single-player campaign, direct your fleet to attack, defend, or capture strategic resources to build up your arsenal of ships and achieve victory.

Mecha Force

Mecha Force is an immersive and exciting VR experience that blends the thrill of mecha action with the unpredictability of a roguelike game. Players are transported to a world in turmoil, where they must defend against both internal and external threats as they take control of their very own mecha. This is no ordinary machine, however; the player is able to customize and personalize their mecha, choosing from a diverse range of artillery and melee weapons to create their own formidable war machine.

Deep Cuts

Become an action movie hero and step into the role of Elise Webster, a filmmaker on a bizarre cinematic adventure to save her best friend. Trek across various film worlds inspired by box-office hits, stunningly recreated in VR. Plunge into highly detailed blockbusters, and turn movie props into devastating weapons. Endure the bone-chilling challenges that await and save the day with a performance of a lifetime.

Claw Ball

Clawball, a VR multiplayer soccer game with cats. In this exhilarating party sport game directed by Ana Ribeiro, the creative mind behind the Pixel Ripped franchise, players will be able to play in fast-paced 3v3 soccer matches embodying cat personas to hit the ball with their paws (and claws) to score goals.

Holotanks

Holotanks, a furious action game that revolutionizes the concept of the future of toys, is a truly room-scale co-located Mixed Reality toy tank battle game! With both single-player and multiplayer modes, it transforms your room into a dynamic battlefield!

Blocksworld

Build anything from characters that run around to mighty machines that drive, blast, crawl, and fly! Then play with your creations in action-packed games, share what you've built with your friends, and explore creations made by people all over the world!

Ember Souls

Ember Souls is a thrilling VR hack-and-slash game blending parkour, climbing, and environmental puzzles. Drawing inspiration from timeless classics like Prince of Persia and Assassin's Creed, players take on the role of the last Immortal in a final bid to defeat the mysterious Shadow Sultan.

Zero Caliber 2

Get ready to experience the thrill of your life in Zero Caliber 2, the sequel to the critically acclaimed Zero Caliber VR! Cinematic action, explosions, tons of weapons to unlock, a full-blown single player/Co-op campaign, PvP, airstrikes and a VR experience you'll never forget! Coming in 2024.

Starwave

Starwave launches you into a cosmic voyage of high-energy music and exhilarating freeform movement inviting you to discover a new way to flow. Feel the rhythm of the universe as you soar through distant galaxies bringing color and light to the night sky. Ride an uplifting wave of energy that delivers you a daily rush of interstellar euphoria – no subscriptions required.

Bounce Arcade

In Bounce Arcade, players are transported inside immersive 3D table arenas featuring classic pinball-inspired mechanics like rails and bumpers, along with new tricks and secrets to uncover. Players will start with a set number of balls, and using their paddles, they must keep the ball in play to rack up points while navigating thrilling level specific mechanics. In round progression unlocks mini games and events, and alters the gameplay to keep Bounce Arcade thrilling round after round.

Infinite Inside

Enter the impossible and enchanting world of Infinite Inside, an innovative puzzle game that seamlessly blends VR and MR gameplay with an immersive narrative experience. When the enigmatic ancient artifact known as the 'Plinth' mysteriously materialises in your home, it opens a portal to a tranquil, dream-like world, filled with impossible architecture and hidden secrets waiting to be discovered. Guided by the echoes of past explorers, you will collect shards, solve three-dimensional puzzles, and assemble keys to unlock the mysteries of a secret society committed to maintaining the balance of Order and Chaos.

By Grit Alone

You are trapped in the "Bermuda Triangle" of space, an impossible hidden graveyard of ancient starships, infested with ravenous aliens.

SOAR

Fly with your friends and shoot your enemies! SOAR allows you to take to the sky, using your body to explore a vast city unlike any seen before on Quest.

Arcade Paradise VR

Following a successful launch on Meta Quest, the retro-fuelled dream from award-winning developer Nosebleed Interactive and publisher Wired Productions transports players back to 1993 for an empowering journey from virtual rags to arcade riches. Players transform the decrepit King Wash Laundromat into a thriving arcade business featuring 39 playable cabinets.

Battle Talent (Multiplayer Update)

Harnessing the power of virtual reality in multiplayer, Battle Talent transports you to perilous combat arenas. Explore dynamic levels with your fellow adventurers and experiment with weapons, abilities and magical summons to discover how your strengths complement each other in battle. Charge into the fight and think strategically using the realistic physics system of Battle Talent. Throw your foe into the air while your partner fires a deadly arrow to finish the job. Freeze the group of encroaching enemies to buy your group more time to heal. Combine the power of your flaming ax with your partner's lightning summons to devastate the gaggle of goblins before you. Together utilize aerial combos, sword attacks, shooting, magic abilities and infused weapons to keep the fight varied and tailored to your own playstyles.

Brazen Blaze

Brazen Blaze is a 3v3 Smack & Shoot VR Action game with emphasis on close quarter melee combat! Choose from a range of unique Runners each equipped with individual skills meant to destroy whatever blocks your path to sure victory!

Escaping Wonderland

Set in the same Lewis Carroll-inspired world as Cortopia's earlier game, Escaping Wonderland tells an all-new story with a new hero and a fresh cast of characters, making it a perfect entry point for those new to the series as well as Down the Rabbit Hole veterans. Cortopia Studios, a wholly owned Beyond Frames Entertainment studio, was also responsible for the critically acclaimed VR hits Wands and Wands Alliances.

Dixotomia

Dixotomia is a roleplaying VR shooter in a world of a science-fiction dystopia. Dive into the daily life of a SpecOps contractor, who is forced to fight vampires while also trying to stay sane without giving in to infection himself. Can he return back unchanged?

Astro Hunters VR

Become one of the Hunters in Astro Hunters VR – PvPvE extraction shooter set in space. Explore diverse planets, fight with different enemies, craft, gather resources, and upgrade your weapons. But remember there are also other hunters on the planet. Will you ally, fight, or betray – it's up to you!

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder

Gear up with the tools you like and explore the ever-shifting caves ahead. With new gadgets and upgrades, you'll be ready to go to new locations and dig deeper into the mountains than any adventurer before. But beware! You might not be alone so best to keep a six-shooter nearby just in case. Follow in the footsteps of treasure hunter Clayton and discover the strange history of the valleys and the caves below. Find the scattered pages of a tale of greed, eldritch power, and secrets beyond space & time. Who mysterious Clayton was and what he did in the valleys become clear in the end, but is it really the end? Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder has many hidden endings, each revealing a new side to the story.

Astra

Embark on a mixed reality journey that transforms your room into a spaceship for a mission to the deepest corners of the cosmos. Following the research of your late astrobiologist mother, travel in space and visit planets and their dark moons in the search for life. You'll try to uncover the mystery of life in the universe and make sense of your loss and grief. Astra blends storytelling, mixed reality and interactive design with stunning environments, guiding you through a deeply personal yet universal adventure.

The Burst

The Burst is a smashing high-speed VR shooter. Play as a spec ops operative to bring down the tyrannical warband leader and her goons. Restore order on a prison planet the best way you can – with violence.

Venture's Gauntlet VR

Obsessed with his family's legacy, aging billionaire Adam Venture is looking for a capable heir to the Venture name and fortune. His only requirement? The skill and tenacity to overcome a series of deadly obstacle courses known as: Venture's Gauntlet

MADiSON VR

MADiSON VR now plunges you even deeper into its immersive and terrifying world. With the utilization of an instant camera in your virtual hands, bridge the gap between our world and the unknown. Snap photos, develop them by yourself to solve puzzles, explore the shadows and above all, survive.

Bulletstorm VR (Major Update)

The latest 'We fixed our s#!t' trailer highlights that Bulletstorm VR did not launch in January at the expected quality level that players or People Can Fly wanted before showcasing the improvements Incuvo has made over its three post-release patches and promises a free major update later this year that will bring the biggest and best version of Bulletstorm VR's bloody action-packed experience.

Bow-Bots

Bow-Bots is the ultimate VR multiplayer shooter that thrusts you into the metallic shoes of a formidable bow-wielding robot. Prepare for intense battles in a dynamic arena where strategy and skill are your keys to victory.

Cold VR

Cold VR is an exhilarating virtual reality game that puts you in control of time. Time only progresses when you STOP moving, so you must stay on the move to outwit and outmaneuver the relentless enemy AI. The fate of the virtual world rests in your hands! Time is your greatest weapon. Move to slow it down, stop, and risk everything.

Mobile Suit Gundam: Mixed Reality Experience

(No info provided at the time of publishing, panel expected to happen at Anime Expo 2024)

