Everything Shown During The Latin American Games Showcase 2025

Last week we had some many livestreams, we missed covering one, as we have the rundown from the Latin American Games Showcase 2025

Article Summary Discover over 50 indie games unveiled at the Latin American Games Showcase 2025 livestream event

Explore innovative titles from rising Latin American studios and Latinx-owned publishers

Catch up on highlights you might have missed from last week's flurry of gaming announcements

Find direct links to each featured game's Steam page for instant wishlist and download access

During all of the chaos last week, with multiple livestreams happening, the Latin American Games Showcase 2025 took place. The event showcased over 50 games that were either being developed by Latin American game makers or published by companies tied to Latin American-owned entities. We have the full rundown for you here, a few days late admittedly because last week was busy for us, along with the video for you to watch.

Arm Around! (RAM CANDY)

Aura: Echoes of Pain (Cangrejo Ideas)

Bulbo's Belief System (Abstract Digital)

Chunky JUMP! (Pichon Games)

Colorbound (Panpipe Studio)

Deep Dish Dungeon (Behold Studios)

Demiurgos (Tlön Industries)

Desktop Explorer (Recurring Dream)

Despelote (Julian Cordero y Sebastían Valbuena)

Don't Kill Rumble (Scubalight Studios)

Eagle Knight Paradox (Playstorm Studios)

Emptiness Sire (Oaks Games Studio)

Fatal Run 2089 (MNSTR Studio)

Frogreign (Arkanpixel)

GluMe (Solluco)

Go Slimey Go! (Tembac&Chabbie)

Gunny Ascend (Sunna Entertainment)

Hack and Climb (Kodachi Games)

Hayaku! Island of Darkness (Pizia)

Hellbrella (Icy Mountain Studios)

Hidden Around the World (Ogre Pixel)

Hollow Stories: Lockdown (Hollow Sense)

HYPERyuki Snowboard Syndicate (Wabisabi Games)

Llamalandia (Paramo Games)

Magical Blush (Alkacer Game Studio)

Mariachi Legends (Halberd Studios)

Mexican Ninja (Madbricks)

MineGeon: Renegades (KickStone Studio)

Mutter (DeadlyCrow Games)

One Card One Shot – Mafia (YAW Studios)

Onikura (Too Dark Studios)

Pakinpaks (Indiebuild)

Pancitomerge (Fáyer & Sketchy Ceviche)

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo (Pocket Trap)

Retail Hell (LEAP GAME STUDIOS)

RoadOut (Rastrolabs)

SHADE Protocol (Little Legendary)

Shadow Sacrament: The Roots of Evil (Eldritch House)

Shadows of Chroma Tower (Double Dash Studios)

Sigils of Nightfall (2 Wedges)

Skinwalker: First Blood (Sismo Games)

SoulQuest (SoulBlade Studio)

Spaceman Memories (NerdyPunkDev)

The Kindling (2 Weird Games)

The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu (ACE Team)

The Path Into The Abyss (MXR Productions)

The Posthumous Investigation (Mother Gaia Studio)

The State of Nowhere (Anomaly Works)

Tormented Souls 2 (Dual Effect)

Treetopians (Aparato Games)

UniDuni (Clops Game Studio)

Vultures Scavengers of Death (Team Vultures)

WOODROT (The Midnight Token)

You Know The Drill (ludokai)

