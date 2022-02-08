Evil Dead: The Game Gets A New Release Date For May 2022

Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games dropped a new trailer for Evil Dead: The Game today, confirming the game's new release date. Last month the team announced they were delaying the game back to May 13th, 2022, primarily to work out the kinks and make sure the game was in top form before being released. Today, they released a trailer confirming that date as well as opening up pre-orders for the game in several different forms. Everything from a Standard Version of the game to super spiffy versions that go up to $200! We have the details of those for you below along with the trailer.

Evil Dead: The Game brings the biggest characters from the franchise together in an over-the-top, gore-filled action experience against the forces of darkness. Work as a team of four survivors, including Ash, Kelly Maxwell, Pablo Simon Bolivar, Scotty, Lord Arthur and more, to kick Deadite butt and banish the vile Kandarian Demon. Or become the mighty Demon yourself, using your powers of possession to stop the good guys dead and swallow their souls! Discover fan-favorite sights from the franchise, battle with more than 25 hard-hitting weapons in multiplayer and the game's bonus single-player missions, and level up a variety of skill trees to survive the night.

Pre-ordering any version of Evil Dead: The Game grants two bonus Ash outfits: the Ash Williams S-Mart Employee Outfit and the Ash Williams Gallant Knight Outfit. The Standard Edition of Evil Dead: The Game is now available for pre-order for $39.99, while the Deluxe Edition is available for $59.99 and includes Season Pass 1. Season Pass 1 includes four upcoming DLC packs at a discounted rate, with several exciting DLC releases to be announced.

In addition to the standard edition of the game, Boss Team Games are producing two special physical Collector's Editions that are also available for pre-order today. Evil Dead: The Game Collector's Editions will only be available in limited quantities and feature rare, official collectibles. The Collector's Edition includes: the Deluxe Edition of the game with Season Pass 1, an exclusive in-game skin for Ash designed by Tom Savini, exclusive steel case, collectible box, hardcover artbook, original vinyl soundtrack, exclusive T-shirt, and five art cards, all for $124.99. The Ultimate Collector's Edition includes all of the above content, as well as a full-size replica Evil Dead II Book of the Dead Necronomicon Prop by Trick or Treat Studios and licensed by STUDIOCANAL, for $199.99. Pre-orders for both versions of the Collector's Editions are available directly from the official Boss Team Games store.