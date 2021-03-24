Eville Releases A New Trailer Explaining How To Find Evil

VestGames has released a new trailer this morning for their upcoming game Eville, this time explaining how to find evil in the town. If you've ever played a group detective game with roles in it, then this should be familiar territory as they go over the various roles in the game and how they interact with the town and each other in hopes of finding the person killing everyone. We have more info on the roles below and the latest trailer for you to enjoy, as we're still waiting on a release date for this game.

Nothing breaks up the monotony of medieval serfdom quite like a spree of murders in your quaint little village. And while public executions are certainly the best form of family-friendly entertainment available, one must successfully make it through the night alive in order to attend. Eville pits players against one another by randomly assigning a role at the beginning of each match. With two sides on offer, players will take the side of the evil Conspirators or the hard-working, honest Villagers, each with its own set of unique skills. Manipulate the vote as the political powerhouse Mayor, creep around town at night hunting for clues as the Detective, or hang around ready to bash some Conspirator brains as a Guard. The Mayor: Collect taxes, shift the blame, and when accused, simply flex that political power to reject any implication of guilt because, after all, you're of noble blood! Being Mayor also comes with the super-handy ability to vote twice — "democracy" in action!

Ghost Whisperer: Summon a ghastly apparition to help guide you to the currently-undiscovered remains of a murdered Villager, and while you're there feel free to help yourself to their belongings — they're not going to need them where they're headed.

Detective: While their fellow villagers are sleeping peacefully in their super uncomfortable medieval beds, the Detective can prowl the streets, keeping an eye out for suspicious activity! They can also "lawfully" enter the houses of fellow villagers and investigate whether or not the job title they claim is actually legit or a dastardly lie!

Seer: Every village has one: the nosy neighbor who stays up all night spying on their fellow citizens and making sure nobody violates the HOA rules — or, you know, murders someone. The Seer can place a "watchful eye" anywhere in town that they can peep through whilst everyone else sleeps.

Trapper: Using skills developed while hunting beasts in the wild forests and moors, the Trapper can track suspicious movements and lay down crafty traps that catch audacious axe murderers in the act.

Guard: Uphold the rule of law in classic medieval fashion: stake out an area overnight and stab anyone that crosses your path!