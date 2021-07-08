Evolving Skies Peek: Japan's Pokémon TCG: Towering Perfection Leaks

We are still over a month away from the release of the next official English-language Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield: Evolving Skies. While it will be some time before a setlist is revealed, two Japanese-language sets releasing this Friday, July 9th, are giving us a sneak peek into what Evolving Skies may include. Evolving Skies will be made up of three Japanese sets: May 2021's Eevee Heroes and the two new forthcoming sets, the Rayquaza-themed Sky Stream and the Durludon-themed Towering Perfection. With the release of these sets coming tomorrow, the Secret Rares of Towering Perfection beginning to leak online. Here they are.

Fewer cards from Towering Perfection have leaked than Sky Stream. The latter set is likely to be the more hyped due to the appearance of more popular Pokémon like Dragonite and Rayquaza, but Towering Perfection completely won me over with the cuteness of the Duraludon card. I did not expect the Alternate Art to be that awesome here.

What I love in both this and Sky Stream is how the set mascot's Alternate Art Vs are visual nods to the Character Cards of Cosmic Eclipse. I loved those cards, which could be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot in that set, for their stunning artwork showcasing the bond between trainer and Pokémon. Here, we see that continued, which is an unexpected bonus in my book.

Also, it's great to see Copycat back! She had one of the greatest Full Art trainers ever in Sun & Moon: Celestial Storm, which was also a Dragon-themed set, so I love seeing her return here.

So far, here's what we know will be in Pokémon TCG: Towering Perfection's offering of Secret Rares from the PokeBeach leak.

068/067: Suicune V Full Art

069/067: Golurk V Full Art

070/067: Golurk V Alternate Art

071/067: Lycanroc V Full Art

072/067: Garbodor V Full Art

073/067: Noivern V Full Art

074/067: Noivern V Alternate Art

075/067: Duraludon V Full Art

076/067: Duraludon V Alternate Art

077/067: Raihan Trainer Supporter Full Art

078/067: Schoolgirl Trainer Supporter Full Art

079/067: Copycat Trainer Supporter Full Art

080/067: Lycanroc VMAX Rainbow Rare

081/067: Garbodor VMAX Rainbow Rare

082/067: Duraludon VMAX Rainbow Rare

083/067: Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art

084/067: Raihan Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare

085/067: Schoolgirl Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare

086/067: Copycat Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare

087/067: Shiny Pokémon Gold Card – TBD

088/067: Full Face Shield Gold Card

089/067: Crystal Cave Gold Card

090/067: Energy Gold Card – TBD

It is expected that a selection of cards from Towering Perfection will be cut from Evolving Skies and put in another English-language set.