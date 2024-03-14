Posted in: Card Games, Games, Mattel, Tabletop | Tagged: Avatar The Last Airbender, disney, harry potter, masters of the universe, monster high, star trek, UNO

UNO Reveals Several Premium Fandom Decks With Iconic Franchises

Mattel will release a new line up UNO Fandom decks next week, tied to franchises such as Star Trek, Harry Potter, Disney, and more.

Article Summary UNO gets a fandom twist with decks from Star Trek, Harry Potter, Disney, and more.

Each UNO Fandom deck features special rules and collectible cards for fans to enjoy.

New decks include iconic characters and artwork, sold exclusively via Mattel Creations.

Available on March 21, these UNO decks bring your favorite franchises to game night.

Mattel has revealed several new UNO decks will be available next week, as you'll be able to snag new UNO Fandom decks with some famous franchises attached. As you can see from the images below, you're getting decks with a special theme from several IPs, including Avatar: The Last Airbender, Star Trek, Monster High, Masters of the Universe, Disney Villains, and Harry Potter. Each of them will be going for $12, and will be sold exclusively through Mattel Creations starting on March 21 at 9:40 a.m. PT. We have the details on all nine sets for you below.

UNO Fandom Disney Villains

Inspired by some of the most mischievous Disney Villains and scenes, including Disney's Ursula, Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, and more. The deck includes a special "Maleficent's Gift" rule letting any player give 4 extra cards to a player or players of their choice and a collectible foil version of the Wild "Maleficent's Gift" card.

UNO Fandom Monster High

Celebrates the characters from the spooky franchise, including a collectible card and special "Frankie's Hand" rule enabling a player to look at another player's hand, take the card of their choice and replace it with one of their own.

UNO Fandom Masters of the Universe

Features artwork from the retro superhero franchise and a special "Armory of the Grayskull" rule letting a player take Action cards from other players to build up their arsenal.

UNO Fandom Star Trek

Helps the fandom live long and prosper with the special "Mirror, Mirror" rule forcing a chosen player to draw cards until they have as many in their hand as the player with the most cards.

UNO Fandom Avatar: The Last Airbender

Shows off bending abilities across all four nations including a premium foil card and "Avatar State" rule allowing a player to take a turn anytime they want, provided they have all four colors in their hand.

UNO Fandom Harry Potter: Gryffindor

Inspired by the fan-favorite characters from the courageous Gryffindor Hogwarts house, including a special "The Sword of Godric Gryffindor" rule that requires another player to draw 3 cards.

UNO Fandom Harry Potter: Slytherin

Features some of the more cunning Slytherin characters from the film series, along with a new "Parseltongue" rule forcing all players to hiss, and the last player to do so must draw cards until they choose a green card.

UNO Fandom Harry Potter: Ravenclaw

Celebrates characters from the Ravenclaw Hogwarts house known for their wisdom, featuring a special "Salvio Hexia" rule blocking any Draw Card and forcing the player who played it to draw 1 card.

UNO Fandom Harry Potter: Hufflepuff

Spotlights fan-favorite characters from the loyal Hufflepuff house with a special "Protego Maxima" rule helping players demonstrate true Hufflepuff loyalty by protecting another player from any Draw Card.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!