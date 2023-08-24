Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Excitebike 64, N64, nintendo 64, nintendo switch

Excitebike 64 Arrives For Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

The latest N64 title to make its way over to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will be the classic Excitebike 64.

Nintendo revealed the latest N64 game on the way to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack as we'll be getting Excitebike 64. One of the company's few racing titles, the game is both fun and a weird experiment in 3D racing. Was the game perfect? Not really. But it was stupid fun as it featured multiple modes where you could race friends and crash into multiple objects over and over. The game will drop onto the Expansion Pack on August 30th, but until then, enjoy the trailer below!

"How long has it been since you've carved a blaze of glory through a pack of dirt, slinging mud into the air as you pull off incredible stunts on a motocross bike? If the answer is "too long," you won't have to wait much longer to experience these thrills again because the Excitebike 64 game roars onto the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library on August 30, when it will be available to play for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership! Many players caught their first taste of air when the game was originally released on the Nintendo 64 system in 2000, but don't worry if you didn't sign up for the race then. Your moment to enter in the game's variety of single-player modes, or even locally and online with friends, is almost here! All dirt bikers are welcome as long you have an urge to surge over an endless supply of hills and thrills."

"From Exhibition Races and Time Trials to even Custom Tracks you can create with banked curves, hairpin turns, and whoops, Excitebike 64 packs an entire stadium full of showstopping stunts and oil-charged action into one classic package. Relive the capital "E" era of EXTREME sports – brimming with a chugging rock and hip-hop soundtrack to accompany it – while you unleash your inner daredevil. Offering a full Season mode and 20 different tracks to master, along with bonus features like Hill Climb, Stunt mode, and even Soccer, Excitebike 64 invites you to become an MX legend."

