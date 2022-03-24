Exeggutor Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2022

The Lush Jungle event is now live in Pokémon GO. This event focuses on the release of the new Guardian Deity of Alola, Tapu Lele, in Tier Five raids. Let's take a look at what species will be featured in Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Exeggutor, perfect your catching strategy, and more.

Top Exeggutor Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Exeggutor counters as such:

Mega Beedrill: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Shadow Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scizzor

Shadow Scyther: Fury Cutter, Bug Buzz

Shadow Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Burn Drive Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Yanmega: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Escavalier: Bug Bite, Megahorn

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Exeggurot with efficiency.

Scizor: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Scyther: Fury Cutter, Bug Buzz

Pinsir: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Accelgor: Infestation, Bug Buzz

Durant: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Heragross: Struggle Bug, Megahorn

Leavanny: Bug Bite, X-Scissor

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Purified Apex Ho-Oh: Bug-type Hidden Power, Sacred Fire++

Scolipede: Bug Bite, Megahorn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Exeggutor can be defeated by solo trainers if you use the correct counters. This will go especially smoothly if you use Bug-types, as Exeggutor as a Grass/Psychic-type has a double weakness to Bugs. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, I would suggest either pairing with another trainer or investing Stardust in powerful Pokémon.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that Exeggutor is an evolved form and will offer extra Candy when caught. I would suggest using Pinap Berries for your first few throws in order to attempt to multiply the Candy.

Shiny Odds

Exeggutor cannot be encountered in its Shiny form. In order to get a Shiny Exeggutor, you'll have to catch and evolve a Shiny Exeggcute. (Note that the Alolan variant of Exeggutor can be encountered as a Shiny but isn't available in this event.)

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!