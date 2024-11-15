Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Exercise Your Demons, Vyersoft

Exercise Your Demons Receives Mid-December Release Date

New VR workout game Exercise Your Demons has been given a release date, as it comes to Meta Quest headsets this December

Article Summary Exercise Your Demons launches Dec 12 on Meta Quest headsets, offering intense VR workouts.

Fight demons in the Netherworld's gym with trainers Ash and Zephyr to save Earth.

Master mixed reality controls, earn Impcoins, and climb competitive leaderboards.

Unlock gear, share workouts, and enjoy engaging trainer storylines in nine challenging stages.

VR developer and publisher Vyersoft confirmed the official release date for Exercise Your Demons, as it will be out in mid-December. In case you haven't checked this one out yet, the game will have you enter the gym of the Netherworld as you look to lose weight via either hard training or through stretches and yoga. The goal is to get you to exercise while you play through a variety of challenges. Along with the news came a new trailer, which you can check out above, as we wait for the game to be released on December 12 for Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro.

Exercise Your Demons

Tricked by the dastardly Demonomicon into opening a portal between the Netherworld and the human realm, demons now roam the Earth. Head down to the Infernal Gymnasium to team up with personal trainers Ash and Zephyr to get into shape and stop the demon invasion. With the help of fiendish fitness instructors, don DeGauntlets and wade into the fray across underworld hellscapes from the Poison Blossom Park to the Ultimate Demon Derby. Put up dukes and swing away, taking down the unholy scourge, including Brimstone Bikers, Hellfire Hooligans, and Infernites.

Duck, dive, weave, bob, and SMASH a path to victory with intuitive mixed reality controls. Persistence is key when it comes to health and fitness. Create a consistent routine by engaging the demonic forces on a regular basis to steadily progress and save the world. Collect Impcoins and Soul Bars by advancing through the story to level up and unlock cool cosmetics. Break a sweat, burn calories, and rise to the top of the leaderboards while setting personal records within the comfort of the living room.

Single Player Workouts: Get your swole on as you battle through the netherworld. Clash with the Doomer Army across nine distinct stages designed to push you to your limits!

Get your swole on as you battle through the netherworld. Clash with the Doomer Army across nine distinct stages designed to push you to your limits! Trainer Huddles: Forge unbreakable bonds with your demonic trainers. They'll motivate you, challenge you, and keep you coming back for more with their unique storylines and devilish hijinks!

Forge unbreakable bonds with your demonic trainers. They'll motivate you, challenge you, and keep you coming back for more with their unique storylines and devilish hijinks! Competitive Leaderboards: Compete against your friends and rivals in fierce leaderboard battles to climb the ranks and claim your seat on the throne as the ultimate gym warrior.

Compete against your friends and rivals in fierce leaderboard battles to climb the ranks and claim your seat on the throne as the ultimate gym warrior. Unlock New Equipment: Collect the latest cutting-edge equipment from the netherworld and crush the opposition in style.

