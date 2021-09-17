ExZeus: The Complete Collection Will Be Released This Month

Ziggurat Interactive revealed this week that they will be releasing ExZeus: The Complete Collection on PC and consoles at the end of September. The collection is essentially both of the games rolled into one package with all of the updates, DLC, and bonus content released over time included. So you're getting everything you could possibly want from the under one title. We got more details on both games for you below, along with the latest trailer showing off how they'll be under a single banner, as the game will be released on all three major consoles and PC on September 30th, 2021.

In this classic rail-shooter series, players pilot towering mechs as they race through cities, forests, and caverns dodging enemy attacks while unleashing their powerful energy and explosive weapons. After battling through waves of enemy minions, brave mech pilots must take on their towering alien overlords! With ExZeus: The Complete Collection, players will get to dive into these action-packed arcade classics:

ExZeus: A ferocious alien entity, the Diadora, has devastated the planet, forcing the surviving population to retreat underground. The world's governments have ordered an immediate counterattack, using one of three experimental robots, Sophia, Calista, and Dynamis. Select your mech and unleash powerful attacks, collect power-ups, upgrade your mechs, and rock out to a high-energy soundtrack in this arcade classic.

ExZeus 2: Taking place a century after ExZeus, the world is finally at peace following the deadly war against the Diadora; however, a new enemy from above threatens to disrupt this tranquil new world. Hope lies in unearthing the three mech heroes born of the ExZeus project, fused together to form the almighty Minos — a powerful new robot capable of preserving the peace. Suit up pilots, it's time for another battle!