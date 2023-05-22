F1 23 Releases New Deep Dive Video Ahead Of Release Get a better look at many of the features and improvements being added to F1 23, as EA Sports has released a new video.

EA Sports released a new video today for their upcoming game F1 23, as they take a deeper dive into some of the game's additions, such as F1 World. The video, which we have for you down below, is narrated by Sky Sports F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham, who takes you on a bit of a ride through several of the new features they have added to this latest incarnation of the series. You don't get an all-encompassing look at it all, but it does give you a slightly closer look at various improvements they've made, as well as several game modes. Including F1 World, Braking Point 2, an enhanced multiplayer system, and the return of Career and My Team modes. We got more info below from the team, as the game is still on track for release on June 16th.

"Following its debut in F1 2021, Braking Point, the fictional narrative-driven story mode, returns to F1 23. A bold new chapter begins following the careers of young upstart Aiden Jackson, and protagonist, Devon Butler, now teammates for Konnersport Racing Team, a fledgling organization hoping to succeed against the current real-world F1 teams and drivers. In addition to a host of new rivalries, drama and racing challenges, there are a whole host of new characters featured in the story. One of those is the newly crowned Formula 2™ champion and sister to Devon Butler, Callie Mayer, who is hungry for a shot on the biggest stage of all, Formula 1. To bring her story to life, the writing team partnered with three-time W Series World Champion and Williams Racing development driver Jamie Chadwick, who gave invaluable insight from a driver's perspective."

"Another key feature explored is F1 World, an exciting new way to enjoy the game that serves as a central hub for multiple game modes. It features solo and multiplayer experiences, a shared progression system, daily, weekly, and seasonal content, an overhauled License Level system, and many different ways to play. F1 World will introduce the complex world of Formula 1 to new players and help them get to grips with the game before launching a bid for the World Championship. For returning players, the feature will make them rediscover their favourite areas of the game including Time Trial, Grand Prix, and Multiplayer. As players progress through F1 World, taking on events and challenges that change over time and align with the season, they increase their Tech Level and earn upgrades that can be equipped to their F1 World car. This improves the car's performance and opens up more difficult events to master."

