Faaast Penguin Confirms PC & PS5 Release Date

After being in developement for a relatively quick time and only being revealed this Summer, Faaast Penguin is coming out this month

Indie game developer and publisher Historia Inc. announced this weekend that they will release Faaast Penguin for both PC and PlayStation this month. The game was only revealed a couple of months ago during one of the many, many, many, many gaming livestreams we had over the Summer, as it's a brand-new multiplayer cross-platform racing title featuring penguins in all sorts of costumes and slides. We kinda thought the game would go to Early Access first, but instead, it will arrive for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5, on September 19, 2024. The Xbox and Switch versions are in the works, but not quite ready yet. Enjoy the latest trailer as we'll see it come out this Thursday.

Faaast Penguin

Faaast Penguin is an exhilarating and chaotic survival action race game where up to 40 penguins collide and navigate through four different courses. Set in global resort locations, you'll race through high-speed water slides, desert pyramids, jungle waterfalls, and even the clouds! Use attacks, Ultimate Rides, and shortcuts to reach the finish line faster than anyone else. Attack your rivals and fly high into the air! Successfully chain attacks to enter shortcut courses and overtake your competitors. Collect Sardine Cans to activate Ultimate Rides or use the Paraglider for a dramatic comeback. The outcome of the race remains uncertain until the very end! Take on the chaos by tackling rivals and obstacles head-on!

Whether you're playing alone, with friends, or gathering a big group, Faaast Penguin has you covered. Enjoy solo play, party play for up to four, or custom matches with up to 40 players. With cross-platform support, you can play with anyone! Customize your outfits, rides, Ultimate Rides, and emotes to stand out! Some appearances will change based on your gameplay. There's no impact on performance, so enjoy your vacation in your preferred style! New courses and costumes will be added each season! Experience the thrilling survival action and penguin vacation fun!

