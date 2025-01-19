Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Faaast Penguin, Historia Inc.

Faaast Penguin Goes With a Pirate Theme For Season 3

Faaast Penguin has set sails in troubled waters as part of Season 3, as they will launch new pirate-themed content later this week

Article Summary Faaast Penguin's Season 3 launches with a thrilling pirate theme, diving into Mediterranean adventures.

Race through four new courses, navigating pirate obstacles like cannons and treasure chests.

Discover new gimmicks: Penguin Cannon boosts and treasure keys unlock secret Sardine Cans.

DOZLE Corp. collab event offers unique costumes and items, running from January 23 to April 22.

Indie game developer and publisher Historia Inc. have released their plans for Season 3 of Faaast Penguin, set to launch later this week. The team has clearly elected to go with a pirate theme for this season, as they have created four new courses for you to slide down. All of which feature their own pirate obstacles and hazards, such as cannons and treasure chests. They've also added a couple of new gimmicks to the mix, as well as a brand new collaboration event happening mid-season. We have the finer details of what's in store below, with the trailer above, as the season launches on January 23.

Faaast Penguin – Season 3

New World "Italian Crunch" Debuts!

In the vibrant blue waters of the Mediterranean, untold treasures lie waiting to be discovered! Explore the blue caves, race across rooftops with the penguins, and embark on a treasure hunt across four new courses!

Upcoming New Gimmicks

The Penguin Cannon launches you forward with great force upon contact! The cannon's direction changes automatically, so with a bit of luck, you might even find yourself on a shortcut route! Treasure Chest & Door With Lock: You may find a key inside the "Treasure Chest" with a bit of luck. When you have the key, touching the "Door With Lock" will open it, allowing you to progress. Beyond the door, you'll find shortcut routes and plenty of Sardine Cans!

DOZLE Corp. x Faaast Penguin Collaboration

The first collaboration event between DOZLE Corp. and Faaast Penguin will kick off on January 23rd! In this event, you'll be able to earn limited costumes featuring DOZLE Corp. members who have become penguins through special free-to-get challenges, along with new items available in the shop and a variety of exciting new in-game features to enjoy!

Collaboration Period: January 23rd – April 22nd

January 23rd – April 22nd First Phase Duration: January 23rd – February 13th

