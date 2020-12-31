Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Will Be Adding A G2 Esports Skin

Devolver Digital and Mediatonic revealed a brand new skin for Fall Guys this week as G2 Esports is getting their own look. The reveal was made on the esports team's own Twitter account, showing off the brand new skin as it will look in the game. As you can see from the image below, this is about as close to the embodiment of a G2 mascot outfit as you could get. Full samurai gear with a sword that has their branding on it, with header and a face that mimics the look of their logo. If we saw this thing walking around an arena when esports gets back to normal, we wouldn't be shocked as it looks like a costume that should be in the crowd interacting with people as they root the team on.

In case you may have missed it, this is the latest skin to be revealed from the "Battle of the Brands" contest where the highest bidders who donated to UK-based charity SpecialEffect would get their own costume in the game. The winning bid was actually a combined effort for $1m from Ninja, G2 Esports, MrBeast, and Aim Lab. Ninja and MrBeast have already received their costumes that you can equip as we speak, and now G2's has been given a proper reveal as it will be added to the game on January 2nd, 2021. As a side note, if major teams start doing Fall Guys esports, this is a hell of a way to introduce custom costumes in the game for the teams to compete in. The same way you see teams get special skin in other esports so you can identify them immediately on screen. In any case, enjoy this new addition later this week.