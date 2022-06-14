Fallout 76 Has Launched The New "Test Your Metal" Update

Bethesda Game Studios have launched the latest update to Fallout 76, as things are getting far more doomsday-ish with Test Your Metal. The new update will add three new public events, which are called Test Your Metal, Eviction Notice, and Moonshine Jamboree. All three of which we have more info on down below. The update also launches Season 9, which introduces the Heart of Steel: A Dread Island Tale Scoreboard, in which all players can earn S.C.O.R.E. and earn themselves new rewards as they go up in rank. What's more, Fallout 1st members will also be able to enjoy special rewards and an increased S.C.O.R.E. rate throughout the season. You can also check out the launch trailer below before heading into the game.

Test Your Metal: The Brotherhood of Steel is sending a Field Team to investigate the Rust Eagles, a group of Blood Eagles, who have been stockpiling spare robot parts to construct an army of combat bots. This event appears on the map at the Metal Dome, north of Fort Atlas in the Savage Divide. Speak with Initiate Pappas to begin. Survive three rounds with three other members of the Brotherhood Field Team against the opposing team of the Rust Eagles' machines. Earn loot, XP, and rare rewards, including plans to craft the new Botsmith Armor set.

Eviction Notice: Super Mutants have overrun the new encampment of the Settlers at Foundation, who have been engineering a solution to nearby deadly radiation levels with a machine called the "Rad Scrubber". This event appears on the map at a crater east of Foundation, south of Huntersville, and in the Savage Divide. Defeat the waves of Super Mutants and defend the Rad Scrubber from their attacks to ensure it continues functioning. Earn Settler faction reputation, loot, and a chance to receive one of several three-star legendary weapons, each sporting a unique new paint.

Moonshine Jamboree: Moonshiner Ned works behind the bar inside Sunday Brothers Cabin in The Mire. Visit Ned to kickstart this event and help him acquire the Mire Magic Moonshine key ingredient, Acidic Gulper Venom. Light the Jamboree Bonfire and take down the onslaught of Gulpers to collect the Venom. Deposit 30 of Venom into the batch of moonshine and ensure the distilleries remain intact from the Gulper attacks to obtain victory. Earn Raider faction reputation, loot, the all-new "Gulper Smacker" melee weapon, and some bottles of Gulpershine to increase the Gulper Smacker's damage.