Fallout 76 Releases New Update With C.A.M.P. Revamp

Fallout 76 has a new update out today, as they have launched Season 22 with several changes, all part of the C.A.M.P. Revamp

Add cute pets like the Sable Shepherd and Ragdoll Cat, plus pet accessories, to your C.A.M.P. base.

Experience streamlined building with item snapping, relaxed placement rules, and Workshop 2.0 UI updates.

Fallout 1st members unlock the exclusive Doctor Bag Aid Box for efficient aid item storage at camp.

Bethesda Softworks has a new update out this morning for Fallout 76, as they have launched Season 22 with some changes in a C.A.M.P. Revamp. Players will come across some new pets to roam around the site, as well as new decorations and food options, several new mechanics to check out, and the obvious seasonal pass content for those who wish to buy into the game more than they already have. We have more info and notes from the devs below as the content is officially live.

Fallout 76 – Season 22: C.A.M.P. Revamp

Ready to do some decorating? Season 22's rewards have you covered. Complete the season's challenges and rack up Season Tickets that can be redeemed for items like these classic pink kitchen appliances! Want to invite some new furry friends to your C.A.M.P.? Say hi to the new Sable Shepherd and Ragdoll Cat C.A.M.P. Pets! Season 22 also has some new pet accessories to keep your buddies busy. Hungry for more? Keep your belly full with the SoulSoup Server. There's no such thing as a bad time for soup.

New Fallout 1st Membership Bonus

We've also got a very special new item for Fallout 1st members! Are you sick of lugging all those aid items around? We know you've got a mountain of them in your pack and taking up room at your camp. Maybe it's time to toss them in the brand-new Doctor Bag Aid Box, a special storage box for your C.A.M.P.!

Item Snapping: Players can now toggle item snapping on and off, allowing more flexibility in building and placements. Walls can also be built beneath the floor, and upper floors can be attached to walls without the need for a staircase.

Players can now toggle item snapping on and off, allowing more flexibility in building and placements. Walls can also be built beneath the floor, and upper floors can be attached to walls without the need for a staircase. Placement Restrictions: While there are still some items that require ground placement, placement restrictions have been loosened for others, allowing builders to place them freely—Even in the air.

While there are still some items that require ground placement, placement restrictions have been loosened for others, allowing builders to place them freely—Even in the air. Workshop 2.0: The Workshop menu has been refreshed to focus on findability and organization. This new UI aims to make it easier for players to find the C.A.M.P. items they need.

