Farming Simulator 22 – Platinum Edition Releases Garage Trailer

GIANTS Software has released a new trailer for Farming Simulator 22 – Platinum Edition as we take some time in the garage. The new trailer explores some of the foresting vehicles you'll come across as they highlight some of the things you'll be able to do to clear trees and process them while also making room for more land to work on. You also get a better look at some of the other new vehicles they have on tap for this edition, as you'll have a few new options to play with. Enjoy the new trailer and info below before this version comes out on November 15th.

"The roaring video trailer shows off authentic machines in action from IMPEX, John Deere, Koller, Komatsu, Kotschenreuther, Manitou, Pfanzelt, Schwarmüller and Volvo Group. Most of them focus on forestry, as the new map Silverrun Forest is located in a scenic Pacific Northwest location with its woody landscapes – adding new tree species in Farming Simulator 22, too. All vehicles and tools are recreated with attention to detail and include features from their real-life counterparts. Such as the IMPEX Hannibal T50 and the Komatsu 951, whose slope compensations keep their driver cabins plain even in toughest terrain. Depending on the header, the huge Volvo EC380DL can either become a harvester to handle and cut logs into selectable lengths – or it can be equipped with the Risutec SKB-240 to accurately plant 240 tiny saplings and reforest nature."

"Transportation is part of the business: The Pfanzelt Felix and its two winches are another new option when in the forest, while players can count on the Volvo FH16 and the Schwarzmüller Timber Trailer Semi on the roads. And the nicknamed "Gravel Charlie" BM-Volvo DR-631, the first articulated dump-truck ever created, being produced more than half a century ago, adds a nostalgic and useful touch to the game. The new production chains add even more gameplay variety, as virtual farmers not only produce bread or olive oil, but also floor tiles, barrels or dog houses. Silverrun Forest even offers construction projects that develop based on the delivery of logs – such as building a rideable rollercoaster as a long-term goal."