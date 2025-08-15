Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Respawn Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Galactic Games

Apex Legends: Galactic Games Event Launches Next Week

The latest Apex Legends event has been revealed, as you'll be able to nail opponents with the new Grand Slam Bat in the Galactic Games

Article Summary Galactic Games event launches in Apex Legends on August 19, 2025 with new limited-time content.

Wildcard mode debuts, featuring fresh abilities and the powerful Grand Slam Bat melee weapon.

Collect and equip Wild Cards for wall-running, faster abilities, and enhanced melee combat.

Wildcard mechanics are here to stay, with updates planned past the event’s September 15 end date.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment revealed the next major event coming to Apex Legends, as the new Galactic Games event kicks off next week. The games will add a new Wildcard mode to the mix, as well as new abilities such as Wall Running and Bonus Melee Damage, which you'll achieve with a new Grand Slam Bat weapon. We have more details below from their latest blog, as the event goes live on August 19, 2025.

Apex Legends: Galactic Games

Get ready to knock Legends out of the ring with the Grand Slam Bat, which is available for everyone for a limited time in Wildcard; no unlocking is required. This ultimate choice for fans of hefty melee damage also deals knock backs and an even bigger launch after the third successful hit with the potential to impact multiple enemies. Available in Wildcard Care Packages for the duration of the event. Replicators have been refreshed with a new craftable to help take the edge off: Wild Cards. Craft and activate these little beauties for access to powerful abilities like wall-running, extra melee knockback, or bonus melee damage. You'll unlock a new slot at the start of Rounds 1, 2, and 3, allowing you to equip up to three Wild Cards of your choosing to help you reach the podium. Here's our Wild Card team stepping up to the plate for this limited-time event:

Mad Dash: gain a dash ability

Recharger: recharge shields while running

Personal Space: melee knockback is increased

Hard Hitter: melee damage is increased

Status Report: reveal enemy locations on knock

Wall Runner: gain the ability to Wall-Run

Speedy Charge: Tactical and Ultimate abilities charge faster

Much like Wildcard itself, this new mechanic will be sticking around and receiving updates as we continue to play in this new ground. Step up to bat while you can, Wildcard returns to its core experience September 9-15, 2025.

