Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: fast & furious, Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition, The Fast & The Furious, Universal Products & Experiences

Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition Announced For Consoles

Its all about family and arcades, as Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition has been announced for all three major consoles this Fall

Article Summary Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition launches on all major consoles this Fall, bringing the arcade hit home.

Race as Dom and crew in iconic cars like the Dodge Charger, Corvette Z06, and Shelby GT500 KR.

Play solo or in split-screen local multiplayer, with intense tracks and explosive, action-packed missions.

Unlock secret missions, discover shortcuts, and customize your ride for true Fast & Furious thrills.

GameMill Entertainment has come together with Universal Products & Experiences to bring Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition to home consoles this Fall. The team is essentially porting over the complete version of the popular arcade racer title based on the film franchise, as you'll race your way across several intense tracks, completing secret missions and races, with multiplayer options to race with your family. Or "femly," if you will. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will be released for all three major consoles on October 24, 2025.

Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition

Fast & Furious: Arcade Edition delivers high-speed racing and pedal-to-the-metal action straight from the arcade to consoles! Hit the road in legendary cars including the Dodge Charger, Corvette Z06, Shelby GT500 KR, Ford GT, Bronco DR, Jeep Wrangler and more – plus customize your car with unique color schemes. Race through each of the original arcade game's tracks solo or in split-screen with a friend and discover destructible environments, branching paths, and sneaky shortcuts that can shake up any race and reward risk-takers. Take on thrilling challenges with high-stakes objectives like intercepting a missile in the Swiss Alps or grounding a plane in the heart of Hong Kong.

High-Speed, Adrenaline-Fueled Arcade Racing – Race across high-intensity tracks in licensed supercars with cinematic style, drifting, nitro boosts, and precision driving that captures the thrill of the original arcade classic.

The Top-Tier Arcade Racer, Brought to Consoles – Experience the full-throttle thrills of the arcade game at home, now optimized for consoles and with the same explosive action that made the original a fan favorite in arcades.

Race Iconic Vehicles – Hit the road in 8 legendary cars including the Dodge Charger, Corvette Z06, Shelby GT500 KR, Ford GT, Bronco DR, Jeep Wrangler, and more.

Customize Your Look, Your Way – Style your ride with custom vehicle color schemes that let you stand out on the track and represent your personality.

Race Together in Local Multiplayer – Grab a friend and hit the track with 2 players in split-screen local multiplayer, bringing the arcade rivalry home with side-by-side action and nonstop competition.

Dominate Fierce High-Intensity Courses – Burn rubber through all the original tracks in bold, diverse environments that push your driving skills to the limit.

Tackle Secret Missions Around the World – Complete bonus challenges with explosive objectives like stopping a missile in the Swiss Alps or grounding a plane in Hong Kong.

Unleash Chaos with Hidden Shortcuts – Discover destructible environments, branching paths, and sneaky shortcuts that shake up every race and reward risk-taking drivers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!