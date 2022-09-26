Fast Travel Games Takes On Publishing Duties For Guardians Frontline

Fast Travel Games announced that they have officially signed on to publish the upcoming action roguelike VR game Guardians Frontline. Developed by VirtualAge, the game is a mesh between real-time strategy and tactics titles, headlined by a robust FPS shooter mechanic, as you'll be taking the fight to various alien races that either want you dead or want the galaxy only for themselves. The game is currently in Early Access on SteamVR, but will also be coming to Meta Quest when its released sometime in early 2023. You can read more about the deal and the game below, along with the latest trailer showing it off on Meta Quest.

Guardians Frontline blends the action-packed gameplay of FPS shooters with real-time strategy and tactics, allowing players to take on the roles as both soldier and general. Let your bullets do the work while you simultaneously spawn structures and units straight to the battlefield! Protect the federation while they extract a mysterious energy source, as a Guardian you have access to a huge range of weaponry and tools. Shoot the Gravity Gun to smash your enemies against the cliffs, and maneuver both mechs and spaceships to wreak havoc from the ground as well as the sky! Guardians can also instantly summon and control defensive structures, units and vehicles to help them fight invading armies.

"We've long enjoyed famed games like Halo and Starcraft, which have undeniably influenced us as we develop Guardians Frontline," said Carles Ballabriga at VirtualAge Games. "Our talented friends at Fast Travel Games are known in the VR space for their engaging lineup of titles and are the perfect publishing partner to ensure our game reaches the right audiences." "Guardians Frontline caught our attention immediately. It's a fresh take on the action/shooter VR genre with a great mix of beloved mechanics and impressively big scope.," said Patrick Liu, Head of Publishing at Fast Travel Games. "VirtualAge has made a rare blend of shooter and tactics that works very well, making it a game worth replaying time and again for the varying end results."