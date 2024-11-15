Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fate: Reawakened, Tableflip Entertainment

Fate: Reawakened Will Be Released On Consoles With PC

The team behind Fate: Reawakened have confirmed that they will release Fate: Reawakened for all three consoles on top of PC

Article Summary Fate: Reawakened confirms console and Steam release sans date, expanding its classic ARPG experience.

The remaster revamps graphics, UI, and introduces controller support and multilingual options.

Includes original Fate and sequels, boasting improved lighting and particle effects throughout.

Features endless procedurally generated levels, new achievements, and diverse pet transformations.

Indie game developer Tableflip Entertainment and publisher gamigo have confirmed Fate: Reawakened is headed to consoles. The team has already announced that it will be released for PC via Steam; however, the game still hasn't been given a release date. This morning, they confirmed it will also be released at the same time on Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch, whenever that may be. Enjoy the latest trailer as we wait for a date reveal.

Fate: Reawakened

While staying true to its classic roots, Fate: Reawakened revitalizes the classic dungeon crawler series with complete graphical overhauls and added language support. It includes the original game along with its sequels: Fate: Undiscovered Realms, Fate: The Traitor Soul, and Fate: The Cursed King. In addition to its upcoming console launch, players of the remaster on PC will also receive a treat: for the first time ever, the Fate series will have full controller support! Fate is celebrated and recognized as one of the early pioneers of the ARPG genre and a notable precursor to games like Torchlight. In it, players set out on an epic adventure, battling vicious monsters, collecting unique weapons, and learning magical spells in their quest for glory and fame. Cited as many players' first dungeon crawler, Fate's legacy is preserved and enhanced in its Reawakened remaster, conserving all the beloved characteristics of the original while giving the series a good polish.

A Fresh Coat of Paint: This four-in-one bundle also brings a complete graphical update for all assets and refined and updated UI. Players can now enjoy dramatically improved lighting and particle effects, bringing the darkest depths of FATE's dungeons to a whole new level.

This four-in-one bundle also brings a complete graphical update for all assets and refined and updated UI. Players can now enjoy dramatically improved lighting and particle effects, bringing the darkest depths of FATE's dungeons to a whole new level. Tons of New Content: Fans of old (and fans of new!) can enjoy new badges, emoticons, and profile backgrounds for the Steam-specific release, as well as a slew of new achievements across all platforms. The series also gains new localization, with Spanish, German, French, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese language support across all games for the very first time.

Fans of old (and fans of new!) can enjoy new badges, emoticons, and profile backgrounds for the Steam-specific release, as well as a slew of new achievements across all platforms. The series also gains new localization, with Spanish, German, French, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese language support across all games for the very first time. Procedurally Generated Levels: Explore limitless caverns, dungeons, mines, and tunnels, all dynamically generated. What will your adventures uncover?

Explore limitless caverns, dungeons, mines, and tunnels, all dynamically generated. What will your adventures uncover? In This Economy?: Buy and sell goods and enchant your equipment.

Buy and sell goods and enchant your equipment. Cute and Cuddly: Choose from seven different pet types and transform them into more and more powerful creatures.

