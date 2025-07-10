Posted in: Games, Tencent Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Fate Trigger, Saroasis Studios

Fate Trigger Announces New Closed Beta Coming Soon

Saroasis Studios has confirmed Fate Trigger will be entering the Closed Beta phase, as you can sign up now to participate

Article Summary Fate Trigger Closed Beta begins July 24—sign up now to join the tactical anime shooter experience.

Choose from unique anime heroes, each with special abilities and customizable weapons and gun-chips.

Battle through floating sky islands using portals, gliders, hover cars, and dynamic terrain features.

Enjoy fast-paced Unreal Engine 5 visuals, immersive gunplay, and strict anti-cheat fair competition.

Saroasis Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, has announced that Fate Trigger will soon be entering the Closed Beta stage of testing. We've heard little to nothing about the 3D Anime hero-based tactical shooter since it was doing Alpha testing, but it appears since that time, Tencent has taken a step back and let Saroasis become the primary publisher, as they dropped the words "The Novita" off the end of the original title and have named it just Fate Trigger. Sign-ups are happening right now on the game's Steam page, as the Closed Beta will kick off on July 24.

Fate Trigger

The world has been fragmented into floating islands, threatened by a spreading Paleblight disaster that could destroy the battlefield at any moment. Players are chosen as "The Awakener" and will embark on a mission to uncover the deep-seated secrets of this new world and shoot to ultimate victory. Players can also fight solo or team up while venturing into aerial battlefields, where they can scavenge, craft the best weapons, unleash their shooting prowess, and dominate their opponents.

Anime Heroes Storm the Battle Royale Arena – Choose from a diverse roster of anime heroes, each equipped with distinctive skills, unique abilities, and breathtaking 3D visuals. Whether players decide to be a timid bunny who builds pixel fortresses or an elegant scout who dazzles foes with deadly mist and charm, there's a hero to suit every playstyle.

Choose from a diverse roster of anime heroes, each equipped with distinctive skills, unique abilities, and breathtaking 3D visuals. Whether players decide to be a timid bunny who builds pixel fortresses or an elegant scout who dazzles foes with deadly mist and charm, there's a hero to suit every playstyle. Form A Squad, Dominate the Battlefield – Dive into a fast-paced shooter where anime heroes can be tailored to various combat styles. With the ability to strategically respawn and transfer with easier difficulty for seamless accessibility, Fate Trigger offers players full weaponry customization with the integration of the immersive gun-chip system and treats players to the intense, gripping action of a short time-to-kill for maximum fun.

Dive into a fast-paced shooter where anime heroes can be tailored to various combat styles. With the ability to strategically respawn and transfer with easier difficulty for seamless accessibility, Fate Trigger offers players full weaponry customization with the integration of the immersive gun-chip system and treats players to the intense, gripping action of a short time-to-kill for maximum fun. A Stunning 3D Visual-audio Combat Spectacle – Powered by the latest Unreal Engine 5, the top-tier 3D rendering technology brings each hero to life. Experience realistic and satisfying gunplay, spectacular ultimate abilities, and seamless movement interactions in a vibrant and immersive shooting combat environment.

Powered by the latest Unreal Engine 5, the top-tier 3D rendering technology brings each hero to life. Experience realistic and satisfying gunplay, spectacular ultimate abilities, and seamless movement interactions in a vibrant and immersive shooting combat environment. Multi-Dimensional Sky Islands: Your Ultimate Playground – In the dynamic world of floating islands, players can absorb themselves in the thrill of interacting with diverse terrain mechanisms. Use portals, gliders, hover cars, and mysterious updrafts to explore and navigate between islands.

In the dynamic world of floating islands, players can absorb themselves in the thrill of interacting with diverse terrain mechanisms. Use portals, gliders, hover cars, and mysterious updrafts to explore and navigate between islands. Commitment to Fair Competitive Play – The core principles of Fate Trigger are a commitment to fair competitive play and a zero-tolerance stance on cheating. Penalties, reporting, and appeals are managed promptly and supported by an advanced AI anti-cheat system and a vast database of cheating patterns.

