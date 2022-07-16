Fault: Elder Orb Set To Leave Early Access On July 18th

Developer Strange Matter Studios and publisher Pocketful of Quarters announce that their new game Fault: Elder Orb is leaving Early Access. The game has been around on Steam for over two years so far giving people a chance to try out their third=person fast-paced MOBA as they have slowly improved it over time. You can check out more about the final version of the game below, including the fact that it will be free to play on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, as it will drop on July 18th, 2022.

At the intersection of colliding universes, encounter Heroes fighting for the survival of their worlds and experience a familiar multiplayer arena from a fresh, next-gen viewpoint. Feel each tangible high-octane match from an over-the-shoulder perspective while maintaining classic tactical strategies and roles the genre is known for. Defeat minions and rival Heroes to collect gold for legendary gear. Increase characters' stats and spend experience points into one of four different abilities tied to each hero. Navigate intricate maps full of jungle paths, boon awarding creatures, and sneaky hiding spots all useful for changing the flow of each lane's minion wave. Keep an eye on the sky and ruined rooftops for potential ambushes that take advantage of the game's sense of verticality in a full 3D space.

Select your play style with many variations of hero's; from a massive hammer-wielding soul collector to a space mage with control over interdimensional portals. Play games to unlock more heroes to add to your collection and master the battlefield! A unique gameplay element that separates Fault: Elder Orb from other MOBAs is the introduction of a feats system, which allows a player to gain strength by achieving milestones during a match. The game has many unique items to choose from that can sway the flow of battle. Collect gold from minion and hero kills and build your hero to handle any situation. Fault: Elder Orb has an original map suited to tactical play with its verticality and well planned out jungle paths. The jungle is full of creatures that when slain will increase you and your team's strength.