Fellowship New Early Access Launch Happens This Week

After pushing the Early Access release date back not once, but twice, Fellowship will be released later this week (we hope)

Article Summary Fellowship Early Access set to launch October 16 after multiple delays from the original release date

Multiplayer online dungeon adventure focused on teamwork, strategy, and the Holy Trinity roles

Endlessly scaling dungeons and unique boss mechanics keep every run fresh and highly replayable

Earn powerful loot and climb competitive leaderboards by conquering tougher challenges with friends

Indie game developer Chief Rebel and publisher Arc Games have possibly confirmed the new Early Access release date for their upcoming game, Fellowship. Originally, the game was set to be out in mid-September, then it got pushed back by a week, then it got put on hold shortly after, Today, the team revealed that the EA version is now set to drop on October 16… we hope. Here's the latest trailer as we now sit back and wait to see if it will launch this Thursday.

Fellowship

Fellowship is a multiplayer online dungeon adventure set in an exciting fantasy setting with endlessly scaling dungeon runs. Players must focus on working together as a team, with an emphasis on skill, cooperation, and strategy to defeat bosses, collect loot, and work together to overcome ever-present challenges. Experience the "Holy Trinity" and build the ultimate team of tanks, healers and damage dealers to take down hordes of enemies and imposing bosses. Work together with your friends to overcome the greatest challenges, creating unbreakable bonds and memorable moments. Players can also flex their individual skills on the competitive leaderboards that show where they stand in Fellowship. Persevere, overcome, and ascend through the top ranks in Fellowship!

Gather Your Perfect Team: Play alongside your friends in teams with 4-player co-op multiplayer in a rich, fantasy world full of challenging enemies and exciting rewards. Swap between a large pool of tank, healer and DPS roles with unique kits to build the perfect balance for your team.

Endless Scaling Replayability: Every run will feel like a brand-new challenge with dungeons that will get more difficult as players progress and level up. Players will never out level the game with seasonal updates, dungeon modifiers, new features and rewards that will keep each run fresh and exciting, adding another layer of replayability.

Unique & Complex Boss Mechanics: Each boss has unique and varied mechanics for a fresh experience every run. Enemy skills grow as difficulty increases and additional modifiers continue to challenge players as they grow and improve.

Each boss has unique and varied mechanics for a fresh experience every run. Enemy skills grow as difficulty increases and additional modifiers continue to challenge players as they grow and improve. Rewards, Loot, & Gear: After each completed dungeon run, players will earn loot to make their characters even more powerful! The tougher the dungeon, the better the rewards.

