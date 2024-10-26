Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Festival of Lights, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go, Pokémon GO Halloween

Festival of Lights 2024 Comes to Pokémon GO Next Month

Pokémon GO Trainers in Bengaluru will get a special version of the upcoming Festival of Lights event. Here's what the rest of us get.

Article Summary Pikachu in a saree debuts in Pokémon GO Festival of Lights 2024, available in Shiny form.

Catch Pokémon for double Stardust and XP with incense encounters featuring rare Pokémon.

Special Bengaluru event offers giveaways and brand ambassadors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

Join Instagram sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Pokémon GO City Safari: São Paulo.

Niantic has announced new details for this year's Festival of Lights event in Pokémon GO. The event, which was previously teased with only a few scant details, has now been fully revealed. It will feature a new costume for Pikachu, incense encounters, and a special on-location celebration for Trainers in Bengaluru.

Here's what's happening for the Festival of Lights event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, November 1, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, November 4, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Friday, November 1, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, November 4, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Costumed Pokémon: Pikachu wearing a saree will be available for the first time at this event. It can be encountered in its Shiny form.

Pikachu wearing a saree will be available for the first time at this event. It can be encountered in its Shiny form. Incense Encounters: The following Pokémon will appear more frequently when using Incense: Alolan Geodude (can be Shiny), Hisuian Voltorb (can be Shiny), Slugma (can be Shiny), Volbeat (can be Shiny), Illumise (can be Shiny), Litwick (can be Shiny), Morelull (can be Shiny), and Tadbulb.

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently when using Incense: Alolan Geodude (can be Shiny), Hisuian Voltorb (can be Shiny), Slugma (can be Shiny), Volbeat (can be Shiny), Illumise (can be Shiny), Litwick (can be Shiny), Morelull (can be Shiny), and Tadbulb. Event bonuses: 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon. 2× XP for catching Pokémon. Team GO Rocket balloons will appear every two hours. Team GO Rocket Grunts will appear more frequently at PokéStops. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. Brand ambassadors: Keep a watch out for special videos featuring Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh as they become brand ambassadors for Pokémon GO. Instagram sweepstakes: A special sweepstakes will be held on Instagram for Trainers in India. Two lucky winners will win a trip to Pokémon GO City Safari: São Paulo.

Raids: Tier One: Pikachu wearing a saree (can be Shiny), Hisuian Voltorb (can be Shiny), Dedenne (can be Shiny), and Morelull (can be Shiny).

Special on-location event: Niantic writes: "For Trainers in Bengaluru, there will be a special celebration with Pikachu wearing a saree on November 3, 2024, at Phoenix Marketcity from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time. This special event will have surprises and giveaways free for all Trainers."

Niantic writes:

