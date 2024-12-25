Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, Fidough, pokemon

Fidough Debut in New Pokémon GO Global Challenge Event

The new Fidough Fetch event in Pokémon GO brings, you guessed it, Fidough to Niantic's game along with a Shiny bonus for other species.

Article Summary Fidough and Dachsbun debut in Pokémon GO during the Global Challenge event.

Complete Global Challenges with Nice Curveball Throws to unlock event bonuses.

Enjoy increased Shiny rates for Voltorb and Electrike during wild spawns.

Event-exclusive Field Research offers Stardust, Poké Balls, and themed species encounters.

Fidough and its evolution Dachsbun are set to arrive in Pokémon GO during the first week of 2025. They are being added to the game as part of a multi-level Global Challenge event that will task Trainers worldwide with making Nice Curveball Throws. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Fidough Fetch event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Friday, January 3, at 3:00 p.m. to Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. PST

Friday, January 3, at 3:00 p.m. to Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. PST New Pokémon: The new Galarian species Fidough makes its debut. It is tied to the Global Challenges listed below, but as with all past events, the Global Challenges are not really a question mark. They will surely be unlocked.

The new Galarian species Fidough makes its debut. It is tied to the Global Challenges listed below, but as with all past events, the Global Challenges are not really a question mark. They will surely be unlocked. Global Challenges: Niantic debuts new Global Challenges, writing: "Global Challenges will take place throughout the Fidough Fetch event! Work with Trainers around the world to make Nice Curveball Throws to unlock bonuses for all to enjoy! Once a challenge is completed, special bonuses will be unlocked for the remainder of the event, and the next Global Challenge will begin. How far can you get?" These challenges reward: Level 1 Reward: 2x XP for catching Pokémon Level 2 Rewards: 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon. An additional event-themed Field Research task will be available. The Puppy Pokémon Fidough and its Evolution, Dachsbun, will make their debut. Level 3 Rewards: 2.5× XP for catching Pokémon. Additional event-themed Field Research tasks will be available. Additional Pokémon will appear in the wild: Hisuian Growlithe (can be Shiny) and Greavard Level 4 Reward: 2.5× Stardust for catching Pokémon. Level 5 Rewards: 3× XP for catching Pokémon. 3× Stardust for catching Pokémon. Level 6 Rewards: 4× XP for catching Pokémon. 4× Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Wild Spawns: Growlithe (can be Shiny), Voltorb (can be Shiny), Snubbull (can be Shiny), Poochyena (can be Shiny), Electrike (can be Shiny), and Lillipup (can be Shiny).

Growlithe (can be Shiny), Voltorb (can be Shiny), Snubbull (can be Shiny), Poochyena (can be Shiny), Electrike (can be Shiny), and Lillipup (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: Increased chance to encounter Shiny Voltorb and Shiny Electrike. Field Research will reward Stardust, Poké Balls, Great Balls, and encounters with event-themed species. PokéStop Showcases featuring event-themed species.



