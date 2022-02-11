Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Announces Xenogears Collaboration

Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy Brave Exvius will be holding a special Xenogears collaboration starting today. This event will be running until February 23rd in which you'll be seeing a ton of activities, items, and more come into the game all based around the series. not to mention the appearance of some of your favorite characters including ID, Fei, and Grahf. We have the entire rundown of what you can do in the game right now.

Xenogears Units – Players can collect the notorious antagonists from Xenogears, Id and Grahf, as powerful Neo Vision (NV) units. In addition, fan-favorite unit and Xenogears hero Fei (7★) can now be awakened to Neo Vision.

Neo Vision Premium Step-Up Summon – Players can obtain one Summon Coin (Xenogears) and one NV Exchange Ticket (Xenogears), as well as a guaranteed 5★/NV unit with every 11 summon they perform. If players perform three 11 summons, their fourth 11 summon can be performed for free. In addition, players will be able to obtain VIP Coin x50 on steps 1 and 2.

World of Visions Event: Celestial Machinery – Players can jump into the new Celestial Machinery World of Visions Event, where they will take on dangerous dungeons and quell ferocious monsters. Players can obtain event currency and exchange it for limited items and special equipment, as well as earn Event Points and exclusive Xenogears-themed bonuses by participating in the event. Those who achieve a top ranking will be rewarded with even more incredible rewards, including Dark Matter, NV EX Tickets (5★/NV), 5★ Select Summon Tickets, Super Trust Moogle Exchange Tickets or a shower of lapis.

The Scarlet Demon and the Dark-Winged Destroyer – Players who clear new mission challenges can obtain additional event-exclusive rewards, including Gallant Belt or Manly Mantle (Xenogears) and 1 rare Mystery Crystal.

Glorious Gear Login Bonus – Players who maintain their daily login streak will be able to claim an exciting array of rewards, including a Fei (7★) unit, two Xenogears 5★/NV Guaranteed Ticket, a Transcension Pearl and more!

Xenogears Free Daily Summon – Until February 23, players can summon a guaranteed Xenogears unit once a day.

Free Weekly 10+1 Summon – Until April 27, players will receive a free weekly 10+1 summon, getting a 1/10 NV Summon ticket as a bonus for every pull.

New Player Login Bonus – New players will also be treated to a Guaranteed NV Summon Ticket II, summon tickets including an NV EX Ticket (5★/NV) and two Guaranteed Ticket (5★/NV) as well as 5,000 lapis to help jumpstart their adventure. There's never been a more perfect time to check out Final Fantasy Brave Exvius!

Rookie Panel Quests – Players who complete Rookie Panel Quests can obtain Savior of Souls Lightning (NV) unit.