Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Is Getting A Ton Of Kingdom Hearts Content

Square Enix rrevealed today that both Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Kingdom Hearts Union χ Dark Road would be doing another crossover. The content is far heavier on the FFBE side of things, as the other is getting a couple of additions but nothing too major. We have the full list of crossover content below as you can see what each game will have to offer starting on November 26th and running all the way until December 9th.

Collaboration Event "Scala ad Caelum" – this collaboration dungeon, based on the location seen in Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts Dark Road, is available from 11/26 – 12/9. Players can earn the "Young Xehanort (KHDR)" unit by completing this dungeon's corresponding event quest (BGN), along with collaboration-exclusive equipment and more rewards by participating in other events.

Additional New Units – Sora (KHIII), Riku (KHIII) and Kairi (KHIII) are available to summon as new Neo Vision units for a limited time. Each of these units has a brand-new vision card which can be obtained after EX Awakening. Units can equip these vision cards to give them additional boons.

Returning Units – Previously released Kingdom Hearts units Sora, Riku, Cloud (KH) and Sephiroth (KH) are back to summon for a limited time. This time around, these units' parameters have been upgraded.

Neo Vision Premium Summons – Three NV Premium Summons will be available from 11/26-12/9, each focusing on one of the new Kingdom Hearts Neo Vision units. The summon rate for the featured Neo Vision unit will be slightly higher on each banner. Additionally, an 11-summon will cost 4500 lapis instead of the usual 5000, and players will receive Summon Coins (KHIII) each time they summon. These Summon Coins can be exchanged for KHIII units, Unit Fragments and NV Awakening Materials.

"Challenge of the Brave – Let Your Heart Be the Guiding Key" – Players can obtain Brave Ability awakening materials for Sora (KHIII), Riku (KHIII) and Kairi (KHIII) by participating in this event from 11/26-12/9.

Guaranteed Unit Summon – This free summon guarantees one Kingdom Hearts unit, including the three new Neo Vision units. Players will be able to perform up to two summons total using tickets which can be obtained through the daily login bonus, which starts on 11/26.

Login Bonus – Players can receive lapis, various awakening materials and more, including up to two "KHDR Collaboration: Guaranteed Unit Summon" tickets, simply by logging in November 26- December 9.

Free Daily 10x Summons – For 14 days, from 11/26 through 12/9, players can perform one free daily 10x Summon.