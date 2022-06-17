Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Launches Crisis Core Collab Event

Square Enix announced a new collaboration event for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier as new Crisis Core content has been added. As part of the 25th Anniversary celebrations for FF7, the team will be bringing the polygonal Zack, Aerith, Genesis, and more versions of the characters from Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion to the game. While there are some changes here and these to the game, the majority of this is a cosmetic addition that changes nothing about how you actually play and win the game. It's kind of fun seeing the characters in this state as they pay homage to the graphics everyone was designing with as gaming came of age in the '90s. Here's some more info and the trailer to show off what it looks like as it's all available when you update the game.

Now until July 7th, players have the chance to find the iconic Buster Sword while battling on the training field. If they're able to grab it first, they'll transform into Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion's protagonist Zack Fair, and activate the DMW system from the game to unlock additional power-ups in combat. After inflicting a set amount of damage to opponents, slot reels will spin on the screen. Special effects are granted if the reels line up, such as increased critical hit rates, HP restoration and more. Players can also pick up several new collaboration skins in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, including "Security Officer Cloud (FF7)" and polygonal forms of Zack, Angeal, Genesis and Aerith. Polygonal skins for Cloud, Tifa, Barrett and more will also return for a limited time! Additionally, up to 55 Premium Shinra Pack Tickets can be earned through login bonuses and challenges! Use tickets to purchase Premium Shinra Packs, which offer a chance at skins such as "Zack (FF7)", "FF7-Style Angeal (CC FF7)", "FF7-Style Genesis (CC FF7)", and more.