Final Fantasy XI Releases Its February 2022 Update

Square Enix dropped a brand new update into Final Fantasy XI this week as players received their monthly content upgrade. This particular update is special in that it brings in a brand-new login campaign, which will kick off the countdown to its 20th Anniversary. The update also gives players a brand new story quest update to the ongoing series — The Voracious Resurgence. Also, for those of you who love the Mog's, there's a brand new update to their wardrobe in the game as they've opened up 3-8. We have some of the details below, and you can read the full patch notes here, as the update is live and ready to be played.

Voracious Resurgence Update – The newest chapter of the story will take players on a journey back to Bastok, where one question looms over our allies: what role does Uran-Mafran have to play?

Mog Wardrobe Update – The "Mog Wardrobe" storage function, which serves as an extension of your inventory and allows weapons and armor stored within to be equipped at any time, has been significantly expanded and will allow players to add up to eight wardrobes as an optional paid service.

Various Final Fantasy XI system updates – Players can also look forward to a variety of updates, including increased space in their macro books and number of available equipment sets, as well as various UI adjustments.

Master Level cap increased – The Master Level cap will be increased from 20 to 30.

New Ambuscade Battles – All-new Normal and Intense Ambuscades will be added this month, with Normal battles featuring a Taurus and Intense battles featuring a corse. Rewards will include a new corse-themed piece of equipment with a unique graphic.

February Login Campaign – Players can receive various rewards by logging in each day and collecting points to exchange for prizes, with February's campaign featuring a Besigiled Table.