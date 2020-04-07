Final Fantasy XIV Online Launches The Save The Queen Quest

Square Enix has launched a brand new quest series into Final Fantasy XIV Online, as you will begin a new adventure in order to "Save The Queen". The new quest comes with the latest patch update, which is 5.25, for you to download today. Aside from the usual array of patch fixes and eliminated bugs, there's a ton of new content that comes with this one to expand on the game and help the new quest move along. The "Save the Queen" quest series is a brand new adventure featuring a story written by Yasumi Matsuno. The same mind behind both Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy XII, as well as the man who penned the narrative for the Return To Ivalice raid series. So for those of you who are deep into the lore those games have from the world of Ivalice, you'll probably get a kick out of this one. This latest update also includes additional content for crafters and gatherers, plus some new battle content tied to the new weapon enhancement quest series. Here's a couple of notes on those additions from the devs.

New "Resistance Weapon" Enhancement Quest Series: "Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr" – Adventurers can obtain powerful weapons and learn more about the Hrothgar homeland, the Bozja Citadel through this all-new quest series that will receive regular updates in future patches. Players can experience new Resistance Weapon Quest Battles consisting of multiple boss fights, with progress being saved as you advance.

Crafter and Gatherer Content: "Skysteel Tools" – This new questline will allow Disciples of the Land and Hand to upgrade their Skysteel Tools into even more powerful versions. This questline will also receive subsequent updates in future patches, allowing players to further upgrade these tools.

Along with those updates, there are new housing options, a few new items added to the game, The Feast has been added to the Battle System, and some additional playable content not tied to the new quest. To see the full list of patch notes that come with this Final Fantasy XIV Online update, you can click here. We're pretty sure another patch for the game is just around the corner, so get in on this set of updates while you can.