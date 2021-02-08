Final Fantasy XIV Online Patch 5.45 Now Available

Square Enix released the latest update to Final Fantasy XIV Online back on Friday as Patch 5.45 is now available in the game. The patch adds in the latest chapter to the "Save The Queen" quest series as you're getting another great addition from game creator Yasumi Matsuno (Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy XII), the same man who write the Return to Ivalice alliance raid series in Stormblood. You'll also be continuing the battle for the Bozjan across the southern front and will be engaging in a new large-scale battle called Delubrum Reginae, which takes place in the ruins of Queen Gunnhildr's kingdom underneath the wastes of the Bozja Citadel. We got the full details for you below.

Resistance Weapon Quests Update: "Save the Queen: Past to Rest" – The battle for the southern front wages on, and having failed to retake Castrum Lacus Litore, chances of victory appear slim for the Resistance. This next exciting chapter of the "Save the Queen" quest series continues the story penned by renowned game designer Yasumi Matsuno.

New Large-Scale Battle Content: "Delubrum Reginae" – This new battle content includes a 24-player normal mode and high-difficulty 48-player savage mode for players to undertake.

Resistance Weapon Updates – Players who advance the "Save the Queen" questline will be able to further upgrade their Resistance Weapons an additional two tiers in Patch 5.45. The second upgrade tier will also allow players to customize certain parameters on the weapon to match their playstyle.

Blue Mage Update – Blue mage receives a number of new updates, including an increased level cap to 70, new blue magic to learn from enemies, new job-specific equipment, and additions to the Blue Mage Log.

Skysteel Tool Update – Disciples of the Land and Hand can further upgrade their Skysteel Tools to aid in crafting and gathering.

– Disciples of the Land and Hand can further upgrade their Skysteel Tools to aid in crafting and gathering. New Final Fantasy XIV Online emotes, hair styles, furnishings, mounts, minions, fashion accessories and more.